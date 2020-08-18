Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Cape Town is in danger if violent protesters aren't prosecuted, says JP Smith

18 August 2020 12:41 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Land invasions
City of Cape Town
Cape Town
Violent protests
JP Smith
Alderman JP Smith

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says thorough police investigations and prosecutions are needed to stem public violence across the city.

Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, says there have been unprecedented levels of public unrest in various parts of the city.

There have been dozens of protests across Cape Tow in recent weeks, mostly linked to housing issues and the demolition of informal structures on private land.

In a statement, Smith says the sustained unrest is wasting scarce municipal resources.

Since 11 July 2020, there have been 104 protest actions logged, with 46 injuries to staff, 32 government and private vehicles damaged and 84 arrests.

He says the City appeals to the criminal justice system to deal swiftly with cases brought before the courts for public violence.

According to Smith, Cape Town will be left in an "incredibly dangerous and precarious position" if the criminal justice system does not act on those arrests.

Effective prosecution is the only way in which we can bring a stop to the ever-increasing violence associated with protest action.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

We're facing an unprecedented challenge.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

In the last five weeks, we've had to demolish 57,500 structures during 105 land invasions accompanied by 104 protests.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

It's essential that those arrests are met with effective investigation and action by the criminal justice system, otherwise, our entire city - and cities across South Africa - is in an incredibly dangerous and precarious position.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

This effectively constitutes and onslaught on the right to own property and the ability of private and public landowners to protect that property for the purposes they intended.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Nobody has a problem with lawful and non-violent protests... Protests cannot come at the cost of infrastructure, blocking roads, or other people's lives and property.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen to JP Smith in conversation with Zain Johnson:


