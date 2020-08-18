Cape Town is in danger if violent protesters aren't prosecuted, says JP Smith
Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, says there have been unprecedented levels of public unrest in various parts of the city.
There have been dozens of protests across Cape Tow in recent weeks, mostly linked to housing issues and the demolition of informal structures on private land.
In a statement, Smith says the sustained unrest is wasting scarce municipal resources.
Since 11 July 2020, there have been 104 protest actions logged, with 46 injuries to staff, 32 government and private vehicles damaged and 84 arrests.
He says the City appeals to the criminal justice system to deal swiftly with cases brought before the courts for public violence.
According to Smith, Cape Town will be left in an "incredibly dangerous and precarious position" if the criminal justice system does not act on those arrests.
Effective prosecution is the only way in which we can bring a stop to the ever-increasing violence associated with protest action.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
We're facing an unprecedented challenge.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
In the last five weeks, we've had to demolish 57,500 structures during 105 land invasions accompanied by 104 protests.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
It's essential that those arrests are met with effective investigation and action by the criminal justice system, otherwise, our entire city - and cities across South Africa - is in an incredibly dangerous and precarious position.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
This effectively constitutes and onslaught on the right to own property and the ability of private and public landowners to protect that property for the purposes they intended.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Nobody has a problem with lawful and non-violent protests... Protests cannot come at the cost of infrastructure, blocking roads, or other people's lives and property.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Listen to JP Smith in conversation with Zain Johnson:
More from Local
When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner
Radio host and investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says the lockdown has made it clear that South Africa has an alcohol dependency problem.Read More
Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how...
Get Law has launched an online legal services platform enabling anyone access to attorneys at a fraction of the traditional costs.Read More
Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...
Africa Melane speaks to property expert Herschel Jawitz about why now is the ideal time for first-time buyers to invest in a home.Read More
We need to hang to as many jobs as possible to save economy, says WC govt
The Western Cape government's head of policy and strategy, Dr. Hildegarde Fast, says the danger isn't over despite the move to Level 2 lockdown.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday
The ailing electricity producer will also implement load shedding on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm.Read More
Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break
Under level 2 regulations hotels and guest houses are allowed to reopen their doors to guests, as Zain Johnson finds out...Read More
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing
All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged.Read More
Cybersecurity: How safe is your data?
Refilwe Moloto finds out how to stay ahead of the cybercriminals trying to steal your personal information...Read More
[WATCH] Beer truck crashes and it was a free-for-all, no bottle store required
Yusuf Abramjee posted a video and photos of a beer truck that crashed and was looted in Factoria, Krugersdorp.Read More
Goodbye to the tobacco ban that cost 'billions and billions ' in lost revenue
Tobacco sales resumed after several months on Tuesday, Aubrey Masango asks how much revenue has been lost as a result of the ban..Read More