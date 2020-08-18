Cybersecurity: How safe is your data?





Financial services group Momentum announced on Monday it had fallen prey to a cyberattack.

In a statement, it said a “third party unlawfully accessed a limited portion of data of a subsidiary of the group”.

Craig Rosewarne at Wolfpack Information Risk says the motivation for attacks like these depends on who is behind the attacks:

If it is cybercriminals, they are typically financially motivated and they would typically encrypt a company's data called ransomware and people have to pay money. Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director - Wolfpack Information Risk

If it's an insider, maybe someone who's a bit disgruntled, they might want vengeance. Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director - Wolfpack Information Risk

These attacks are fast and furious, the scammers are very, very clever. Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director - Wolfpack Information Risk

