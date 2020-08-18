Cybersecurity: How safe is your data?
Financial services group Momentum announced on Monday it had fallen prey to a cyberattack.
In a statement, it said a “third party unlawfully accessed a limited portion of data of a subsidiary of the group”.
Craig Rosewarne at Wolfpack Information Risk says the motivation for attacks like these depends on who is behind the attacks:
If it is cybercriminals, they are typically financially motivated and they would typically encrypt a company's data called ransomware and people have to pay money.Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director - Wolfpack Information Risk
If it's an insider, maybe someone who's a bit disgruntled, they might want vengeance.Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director - Wolfpack Information Risk
These attacks are fast and furious, the scammers are very, very clever.Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director - Wolfpack Information Risk
Click below to find out how you can protect yourself from a cyberattack:
