W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing
An ANC City councillor was arrested on Monday following a shooting at the Belville Taxi Rank.
More than 40 people have been killed in the Western Cape since the start of 2020, and more than 100 injured, in a resurgence of taxi violence between rival taxi unions Cata and Codeta.
ANC Western Cape regional spokesperson Nobukhosi Dlamini speaks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about the arrest of the ANC councilor.
Following the incident that has happened, we followed up with law enforcement, with the police, and they have confirmed that our councilor has not been charged with any crime.Nobukhosi Dlamini, Regional spokesperson - Western Cape ANC
She says everybody who was at the taxi rank at the time of the shooting was arrested and their firearms seized and taken for ballistic testing.
So if the ballistic testing that comes back, links the councilor to this incident, he will then be charged and arrested.Nobukhosi Dlamini, Regional spokesperson - Western Cape ANC
Will the ANC councillor remain in his position during this investigation period, asks Lester?
There is no reason for us to take further action against him at the moment because he has not been criminally charged with anything, however, we have called him in for a meeting later today to hear his side of the story and his involvement in this incident.Nobukhosi Dlamini, Regional spokesperson - Western Cape ANC
If our councilor is found to have been involved in the incident, the ANC would not hesitate to take further steps and suspend him pending further investigation if he is indeed criminally charged.Nobukhosi Dlamini, Regional spokesperson - Western Cape ANC
Listen to the interview below:
Editor, KZN journalist and author of War Party about political assassinations in KZN, Greg Arde talks to Lester about the political connections between parties and the taxi industry.
There's a strong intersect between political violence and taxi violence.Greg Arde, Author - War Party
There is no doubt that the taxi industry has been an excellent response to spatial dislocation in the country brought about through the legacy of apartheid, providing much-needed public transport, he says.
There are some incredible entrepreneurs in the industry.Greg Arde, Author - War Party
But its organisational structure seems to be a lot like the ANC. he notes.
Power collects around 'heavies' ...and if you speak to most people in the taxi industry or in the know, they'll point to how the associations are dominated by 'heavies' to rally control everything - they control routes, they control who makes the money, and it's a game with big firepower.Greg Arde, Author - War Party
Listen to his view below:
