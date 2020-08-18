Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break
The introduction of Level 2 lockdown regulations means hotels and guest houses can finally reopen again after months of being forced to close their doors to visitors.
Combined with the lifting of the interprovincial travel ban it's good news for the hospitality sector which has been hit particularly hard by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
However Paddy Brearly of Legacy Hotels says until such time as international tourists are allowed back to South Africa the industry will still be under enormous pressure:
All hotels depend on the international markets and until the international borders and the airlines start flying, it's going to get tougher and tougher.Paddy Brearly, Managing Director - Legacy Hotels
We can rely on the domestic market for too long, but it'll certainly help bring in some cash flow.Paddy Brearly, Managing Director - Legacy Hotels
It's still going to be a very tough ride until next year.Paddy Brearly, Managing Director - Legacy Hotels
But the good news for local travellers is that now's the time to get a great deal on a hotel break, or weekend away:
We're putting out specials that can be found on our website...Paddy Brearly, Managing Director - Legacy Hotels
We're already seeing good numbers coming through...Paddy Brearly, Managing Director - Legacy Hotels
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Goodbye to the tobacco ban that cost 'billions and billions ' in lost revenue
Tobacco sales resumed after several months on Tuesday, Aubrey Masango asks how much revenue has been lost as a result of the ban..Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem
On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces.Read More
We’ve got lots of liquor and cigarettes. There are no buying limits – Pick n Pay
"Our customers are excited! We’re excited! And we’re ready," says John Bradshaw, Marketing Director at Pick n Pay.Read More
[OPINION] Wyn vir die ekonomiese pyn, not everything can be blamed on the Rona
Welcome to lockdown rhetoric, where everything's made up and the facts don't matter, suggests CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard.Read More
Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home
You can still earn your Vitality points from home says Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda.Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19
Prof Elmien du Plessis at North West University says understanding how the legislature framwork works helps ease public concerns.Read More
Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open'
Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open librariesRead More