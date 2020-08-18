Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break





The introduction of Level 2 lockdown regulations means hotels and guest houses can finally reopen again after months of being forced to close their doors to visitors.

Combined with the lifting of the interprovincial travel ban it's good news for the hospitality sector which has been hit particularly hard by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

However Paddy Brearly of Legacy Hotels says until such time as international tourists are allowed back to South Africa the industry will still be under enormous pressure:

All hotels depend on the international markets and until the international borders and the airlines start flying, it's going to get tougher and tougher. Paddy Brearly, Managing Director - Legacy Hotels

We can rely on the domestic market for too long, but it'll certainly help bring in some cash flow. Paddy Brearly, Managing Director - Legacy Hotels

It's still going to be a very tough ride until next year. Paddy Brearly, Managing Director - Legacy Hotels

But the good news for local travellers is that now's the time to get a great deal on a hotel break, or weekend away:

We're putting out specials that can be found on our website... Paddy Brearly, Managing Director - Legacy Hotels

We're already seeing good numbers coming through... Paddy Brearly, Managing Director - Legacy Hotels

Listen to the full conversation below: