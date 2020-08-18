We need to hang to as many jobs as possible to save economy, says WC govt





Dr. Fast says it's important for the national recovery plan to include measures to boost the economy.

She says jobs are the difference between putting food on the table and starving for many people in South Africa.

RELATED: Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown

Here in the Western Cape, the most important thing that we can do is to hang to as many jobs as possible that we can. The danger is not yet over. Dr. Hildegarde Fast, Head of Policy and Strategy - Western Cape Government

As we come out of lockdown, more and more businesses are going to find that they actually can't restart. That's one major facet that we are looking for in the national recovery plan. Dr. Hildegarde Fast, Head of Policy and Strategy - Western Cape Government

We have an even worse pandemic on our hands, which is the economic one and the one related to nutrition. Dr. Hildegarde Fast, Head of Policy and Strategy - Western Cape Government

In South Africa, the number of people who have not been able to buy food in the course of the year on at least one occasion have gone up from 25% to 47%. Dr. Hildegarde Fast, Head of Policy and Strategy - Western Cape Government

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: