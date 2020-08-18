Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...
If you're looking to get onto the property ladder and investing in your own bricks and mortar, now is the ideal time, say property experts.
With interests rates at an almost 50 year low, it really is a buyers market says Jawitz Properties' Herschel Jawitz:
Because of where interest rates are, it's providing an unbelievable opportunity for first-time buyers.Hershel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties
It almost doesn't make sense to rent unless you don't want to commit to any sense of permanency.Hershel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties
But Jawitz says there's no point buying investing in such a large purchase now if you're planning on selling up within the next three years:
This is really a three to five-year commitment.Hershel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties
And Jawitz has a word of warning for those being lured in by the current low-interest rates:
Just as quickly as interest rates have come down over the last four or five months...so they can start to move up again.Hershel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties
You want to make sure you've got some breathing room in case your repayments do start to go up.Hershel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties
Get more tips on buying a property by clicking below:
