Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday





Eskom announced on Tuesday afternoon that it’s implementing Stage Two load shedding from 4 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday.

pexels.com

It will implement load shedding (stage two) on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm.

Generation units at Medupi, Duvha, Majuba and Lethabo power stations have broken down.

The expected return to service of a unit at Medupi has been delayed.