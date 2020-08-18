Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday
Eskom announced on Tuesday afternoon that it’s implementing Stage Two load shedding from 4 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday.
Read: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
It will implement load shedding (stage two) on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm.
Generation units at Medupi, Duvha, Majuba and Lethabo power stations have broken down.
The expected return to service of a unit at Medupi has been delayed.
