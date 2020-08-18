Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer)





Cricket South Africa (CSA) is in turmoil.

Acting CEO Jacques Faul resigned on Tuesday, a day after CSA President Chris Nenzani stepped down.

Nenzani faced heavy criticism over his transformation agenda and his handling of former CEO Thabang Moroe who has been found guilty of financial mismanagement.

On Sunday, CSA fired its Chief Operating Officer, Naasei Appiah, who has been on suspension since October – along with Corrie van Zyl and Clive Eksteen – for dereliction of duty.

CSA will appoint a new President and Chair on 5 September.

The Proteas is attending a “culture camp” from Tuesday, following claims of racism by former players.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Telford Vice, a cricket writer at Business Day.

It’s Cricket South Africa, of course it can get worse! Telford Vice, cricket writer - Business Day

A little context: going back to 1652 – that’s where problems start… Cricket has become an explosion of this conversation that is never far away in South Africa because the inequalities that we’ve had for hundreds of years are still with us… Telford Vice, cricket writer - Business Day

The DA is demanding that Chris Nenzani – whether he’s resigned, or not – should be part of this. And Jacques Faul – possibly the only adult in the room – is no longer part of that. Telford Vice, cricket writer - Business Day

Neither of them [Nenzani and Faul] had too much time left… Nenzani finally understood that he lost the dressing room… He saw the writing on the wall – it’s been glaring at him in neon for many years, but anyways… Telford Vice, cricket writer - Business Day

The Board must resign – we need a new one… Nobody on it deserves to be there… Telford Vice, cricket writer - Business Day

