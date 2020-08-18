Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?
Tuesday (18 August) was the deadline for the public to comment on draft regulations regarding the long-term use of nuclear power in South Africa.
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe published the request for comment, proposing 2.5 gigawatts of newly installed nuclear power.
The proposal recommends the extension of the life of Koeberg Power Station, due for decommissioning in 2024 after 40 years in operation.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed independent energy expert Andrew Kenny.
Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy?
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer)
"The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there."Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday
The ailing electricity producer will also implement load shedding on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm.Read More
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million
Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa.Read More
SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it
South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date.Read More
We’ve got lots of liquor and cigarettes. There are no buying limits – Pick n Pay
"Our customers are excited! We’re excited! And we’re ready," says John Bradshaw, Marketing Director at Pick n Pay.Read More
[OPINION] Wyn vir die ekonomiese pyn, not everything can be blamed on the Rona
Welcome to lockdown rhetoric, where everything's made up and the facts don't matter, suggests CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard.Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
More from Opinion
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer)
"The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there."Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'
Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).Read More
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years
The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism).Read More
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like)
CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data
"People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government).Read More
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.Read More
More from Politics
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing
All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged.Read More
Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot
We're looking for leaders who are authentic, kind, and who take in the lived realities of our people, says Ntuli.Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19
Prof Elmien du Plessis at North West University says understanding how the legislature framwork works helps ease public concerns.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown
Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) will provide details of the level 2 regulations during a briefing at 2pm.Read More
Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open'
Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open librariesRead More
Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown
Alan Winde says the Western Cape still has hotspot management across the province which is being closely monitored for outbreaks.Read More
No backing down: Fita to move ahead with tobacco ban court challenge
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) will persist with its legal action despite the government's decision to lift the tobacco ban under level 2.Read More