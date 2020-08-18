Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?





Tuesday (18 August) was the deadline for the public to comment on draft regulations regarding the long-term use of nuclear power in South Africa.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe published the request for comment, proposing 2.5 gigawatts of newly installed nuclear power.

The proposal recommends the extension of the life of Koeberg Power Station, due for decommissioning in 2024 after 40 years in operation.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed independent energy expert Andrew Kenny.

Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy?

