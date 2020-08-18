Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how...





An online, on-demand legal advice service started in response to the national lockdown aims to simplify legalese and make legal support available to all at a fraction of the usual price.

GetLaw launched in May during Level 5 lockdown and was born out of the need to innovate and adapt to changing consumer needs.

Co-founder Ya'eesh Cader joined Cape Talk's Pippa Hudson to explain more about the services they offer.

Once lockdown started, millions of people were negatively impacted and most of them were confused about what their legal rights and obligations were and they had absolutely nowhere to go. Ya'eesh Cader, Co-founder - Get Law

On the flip side, we had attorneys who were sat at home unable to service clients, unable to get new clients. Ya'eesh Cader, Co-founder - Get Law

The logical thing to do was bridge the gap says Cader.

He says GetLaw offers the usual services which would be found at most law firms, but the benefit is that the fees are considerably lower.

Because we don't have the physical infrastructure, we're able to reduce costs, that obviously we pass on to our clients. Ya'eesh Cader, Co-founder - Get Law

You can buy bundles of 15 minute consultations. Ya'eesh Cader, Co-founder - Get Law

The most popular one is the WhatsApp consultation, that's R149. Ya'eesh Cader, Co-founder - Get Law

At least twelve attorneys across the country are now offering their services via the platform.

Click below to find out more: