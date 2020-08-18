Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how...
An online, on-demand legal advice service started in response to the national lockdown aims to simplify legalese and make legal support available to all at a fraction of the usual price.
GetLaw launched in May during Level 5 lockdown and was born out of the need to innovate and adapt to changing consumer needs.
Co-founder Ya'eesh Cader joined Cape Talk's Pippa Hudson to explain more about the services they offer.
Once lockdown started, millions of people were negatively impacted and most of them were confused about what their legal rights and obligations were and they had absolutely nowhere to go.Ya'eesh Cader, Co-founder - Get Law
On the flip side, we had attorneys who were sat at home unable to service clients, unable to get new clients.Ya'eesh Cader, Co-founder - Get Law
The logical thing to do was bridge the gap says Cader.
He says GetLaw offers the usual services which would be found at most law firms, but the benefit is that the fees are considerably lower.
Because we don't have the physical infrastructure, we're able to reduce costs, that obviously we pass on to our clients.Ya'eesh Cader, Co-founder - Get Law
You can buy bundles of 15 minute consultations.Ya'eesh Cader, Co-founder - Get Law
The most popular one is the WhatsApp consultation, that's R149.Ya'eesh Cader, Co-founder - Get Law
At least twelve attorneys across the country are now offering their services via the platform.
Click below to find out more:
More from Local
When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner
Radio host and investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says the lockdown has made it clear that South Africa has an alcohol dependency problem.Read More
Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...
Africa Melane speaks to property expert Herschel Jawitz about why now is the ideal time for first-time buyers to invest in a home.Read More
We need to hang to as many jobs as possible to save economy, says WC govt
The Western Cape government's head of policy and strategy, Dr. Hildegarde Fast, says the danger isn't over despite the move to Level 2 lockdown.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday
The ailing electricity producer will also implement load shedding on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm.Read More
Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break
Under level 2 regulations hotels and guest houses are allowed to reopen their doors to guests, as Zain Johnson finds out...Read More
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing
All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged.Read More
Cybersecurity: How safe is your data?
Refilwe Moloto finds out how to stay ahead of the cybercriminals trying to steal your personal information...Read More
Cape Town is in danger if violent protesters aren't prosecuted, says JP Smith
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says thorough police investigations and prosecutions are needed to stem public violence across the city.Read More
[WATCH] Beer truck crashes and it was a free-for-all, no bottle store required
Yusuf Abramjee posted a video and photos of a beer truck that crashed and was looted in Factoria, Krugersdorp.Read More
Goodbye to the tobacco ban that cost 'billions and billions ' in lost revenue
Tobacco sales resumed after several months on Tuesday, Aubrey Masango asks how much revenue has been lost as a result of the ban..Read More