When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner
Weiner has written an opinion piece on News24 titled, As bars and bottle stores open, let’s talk about our booze problem, South Africa.
"What has become clear from the past five months of lockdown limitations is that, as a nation, we are dependent on booze. Not only individually but also economically, from the traders to the retailers and across the industry', she writes.
Weiner says South Africa's alcohol ban has revealed the deadly and violent nature of the country's alcohol abuse problem.
There's nothing wrong with having a glass of wine, but what the research has shown us is that when South Africans do drink - and only about 30% of South Africans drink - they drink hard.Mandy Weiner, broadcaster and journalist
On average, South Africans are drinking about six drinks per day... This is why we are at number five in the world because when South Africans do drink, they drink way too much.Mandy Weiner, broadcaster and journalist
What we've seen from lockdown research is that this [excessive drinking] obviously leads to non-natural deaths, the burden, and pressure on the hospital system.Mandy Weiner, broadcaster and journalist
There is a relationship between gender-based violence and alcohol abuse. It's just that we [South Africans] drink, it's the way that we drink.Mandy Weiner, broadcaster and journalist
Listen to Mandy Weiner in conversation with Koketso Sachane:
