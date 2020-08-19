SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji
Travel bloggers Jason and Nikki Wynn, from Gone With the Wynns, posted a YouTube video and blog post about Paarman's story.
The Wynns, who have befriended Paarman in Fiji, shared his story in the hopes that he would secure more of the medicine that's helping keep him alive.
The couple has appealed to their followers to apply pressure on pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to sponsor Paarman with more medication after they stopped the treatment programme he was on last year.
He has been surviving on medication purchased by the help of his family and friends, but there's almost none left and he can't afford anymore.
The medicine is not covered by medical aid and costs over R90,000 for a 30-day supply.
Paarman was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016. At the time, doctors told him he had six months to live.
But thanks to the drug treatment produced by AstraZeneca, he was able to extend his time on earth and feel like himself again.
The surfing legend decided to fulfill his lifelong dream to sail around the world following his diagnosis.
"I refused to give up on his dreams", Paarman tells the couple.
He's now stuck in Fiji because of the Covid-19 pandemic and his medical supplies are running out.
He needs more of the Tagrisso Osimertinib tablets before figuring out how to get home to his family in South Africa.
Paarman says he plans on selling his surf charter boat, 'The Millennium' to fund his drugs and head back home. Click here if you're interested in purchasing it.
It's been a wonderful journey. I just wish my wife was here, but we'll get to South Africa.Mark Paarman
His brother, Jonathan, says the AstraZeneca pills brought Paarman 'back to life' after he had become very sick.
He says his brother has always been upbeat and positive about life, despite his terminal illness.
These tablets are keeping him going, which is quite amazing... Once he started taking these tablets he came back to life.Jonathan Paarman
They pulled the [treatment] programme. He's been riding along on the never-never. A lot of his friends have back him to get him more tablets and those are now running out.Jonathan Paarman
He's made it all the way to Fiji; he's surfing Cloudbreak which is one of the best waves in the world. He can't move with the lockdown.Jonathan Paarman
The big question is to get him back onto these tablets... and take it from there.Jonathan Paarman
This guy has got cancer but he's still going full tort, it's quite amazing.Jonathan Paarman
If you're interested in helping fund Paarman's much-needed medication, you can email his other brother Roger Paarman (roger@nexusyachts.com) for more info on how to donate.
Listen to his brother chat to Koketso Sachane on CapeTalk:
More from World
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital
US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness.Read More
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam
Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam.Read More
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America'
US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming.Read More
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship
It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocean could lead to an ecological catastrophe.Read More
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims
UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of symptoms.Read More
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head
American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop.Read More
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports
Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.Read More
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa
Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.Read More
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.Read More
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims
Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut .Read More
More from Local
Cape Town dep mayor update on R15 billion Harbour Arch going ahead
While the development will include 100 units of inclusionary housing, Ian Neilson says one cannot ignore market forces.Read More
Taxi violence: 'Law enforcement is in place. The army is in Bellville'
"Route invasion is at the heart of taxi violence," says Bonginkosi Madikizela (W Cape). "We’re getting close to a resolution."Read More
Covid-19 fatalities - a race lottery?
A report by the NICD found black Africans and coloured people are more likely to die if admitted to hospital with Covid-19.Read More
When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner
Radio host and investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says the lockdown has made it clear that South Africa has an alcohol dependency problem.Read More
Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how...
Get Law has launched an online legal services platform enabling anyone access to attorneys at a fraction of the traditional costs.Read More
Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...
Africa Melane speaks to property expert Herschel Jawitz about why now is the ideal time for first-time buyers to invest in a home.Read More
We need to hang to as many jobs as possible to save economy, says WC govt
The Western Cape government's head of policy and strategy, Dr. Hildegarde Fast, says the danger isn't over despite the move to Level 2 lockdown.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday
The ailing electricity producer will also implement load shedding on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm.Read More
Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break
Under level 2 regulations hotels and guest houses are allowed to reopen their doors to guests, as Zain Johnson finds out...Read More
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing
All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged.Read More