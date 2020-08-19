Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji

19 August 2020 10:09 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cancer
Surfer
Lung cancer
Fiji
terminal illness
Pills
Mark Paarman
surf legend

Terminally ill Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman is stuck in Fiji on his boat 'The Millennium' and he's running out of his chemo medication.

Travel bloggers Jason and Nikki Wynn, from Gone With the Wynns, posted a YouTube video and blog post about Paarman's story.

The Wynns, who have befriended Paarman in Fiji, shared his story in the hopes that he would secure more of the medicine that's helping keep him alive.

The couple has appealed to their followers to apply pressure on pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to sponsor Paarman with more medication after they stopped the treatment programme he was on last year.

He has been surviving on medication purchased by the help of his family and friends, but there's almost none left and he can't afford anymore.

The medicine is not covered by medical aid and costs over R90,000 for a 30-day supply.

Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman on his boat in Fiji. Image screengrab: Gone With The Wynns YouTube video.

Paarman was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016. At the time, doctors told him he had six months to live.

But thanks to the drug treatment produced by AstraZeneca, he was able to extend his time on earth and feel like himself again.

The surfing legend decided to fulfill his lifelong dream to sail around the world following his diagnosis.

"I refused to give up on his dreams", Paarman tells the couple.

He's now stuck in Fiji because of the Covid-19 pandemic and his medical supplies are running out.

He needs more of the Tagrisso Osimertinib tablets before figuring out how to get home to his family in South Africa.

Paarman says he plans on selling his surf charter boat, 'The Millennium' to fund his drugs and head back home. Click here if you're interested in purchasing it.

It's been a wonderful journey. I just wish my wife was here, but we'll get to South Africa.

Mark Paarman

His brother, Jonathan, says the AstraZeneca pills brought Paarman 'back to life' after he had become very sick.

He says his brother has always been upbeat and positive about life, despite his terminal illness.

These tablets are keeping him going, which is quite amazing... Once he started taking these tablets he came back to life.

Jonathan Paarman

They pulled the [treatment] programme. He's been riding along on the never-never. A lot of his friends have back him to get him more tablets and those are now running out.

Jonathan Paarman

He's made it all the way to Fiji; he's surfing Cloudbreak which is one of the best waves in the world. He can't move with the lockdown.

Jonathan Paarman

The big question is to get him back onto these tablets... and take it from there.

Jonathan Paarman

This guy has got cancer but he's still going full tort, it's quite amazing.

Jonathan Paarman

If you're interested in helping fund Paarman's much-needed medication, you can email his other brother Roger Paarman (roger@nexusyachts.com) for more info on how to donate.

Listen to his brother chat to Koketso Sachane on CapeTalk:


