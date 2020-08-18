PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA
PEP Stores is a South African institution. Starting with one outlet in 1965, it now describes itself as the largest single brand retailer in the country.
So why has the company decided to change its logo in 2020?
PEP Stores has had the same logo for ever since I can remember and today they've 'blanded' it up - what do you think of it?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from The Money Show regular, Andy Rice.
The branding and advertising expert defines the move as "a radical departure".
They've got no less than 2,350 stores in South Africa... the yellow-and-blue-and-white almost flag-like logo of old that everybody knows... Now the decision's been taken to move to a certainly more contemporary logo... It still retains the colours of blue, white and yellow but slightly different weightings between the three...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It'll be a costly and drawn-out rebranding process, says Rice.
Look, it's a big decision... so I'm sure they went into it with great caution and thoroughness but the motive? I'm not quite sure.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It may just be a question of contemporising it or maybe, with all of the ramifications of the Steinhoff-related issues they may feel they want to draw a more dramatic line between themselves and some of the recent publicity.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
For more from Andy Rice, take a listen:
This article first appeared on 702 : PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA
