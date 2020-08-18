Covid-19 fatalities - a race lottery?





Black and coloured South Africans are more likely to die if admitted to hospital with Covid-19 than their white counterparts.

Those are the findings of a report published by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The report is based on data collected from 144 public and 236 private hospitals and from 25 448 people admitted between 5 March and 8 August 2020.

There is a stronger likelihood that if you are Black African or a coloured person, that you will die if you fall seriously ill with Covid-19. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

We've seen trends like this emerging in the US for example where inner-city populations where Covid was ravaging communities, your poorer African-American communities were suffering the most. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Unfortunately, this is the reality of what Covid has become in South Africa and the inequality that we experience in our public health sector. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24