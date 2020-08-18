Covid-19 fatalities - a race lottery?
Black and coloured South Africans are more likely to die if admitted to hospital with Covid-19 than their white counterparts.
Those are the findings of a report published by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).
The report is based on data collected from 144 public and 236 private hospitals and from 25 448 people admitted between 5 March and 8 August 2020.
News24 reporter Kyle Cowan joined Koketso Sachane to talk about the findings.
Click below to listen to the full interview:
There is a stronger likelihood that if you are Black African or a coloured person, that you will die if you fall seriously ill with Covid-19.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
We've seen trends like this emerging in the US for example where inner-city populations where Covid was ravaging communities, your poorer African-American communities were suffering the most.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
Unfortunately, this is the reality of what Covid has become in South Africa and the inequality that we experience in our public health sector.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
The picture that is painted is one of a very well-performing private hospital sector and a less well-performing public hospital sector.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
More from Local
When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner
Radio host and investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says the lockdown has made it clear that South Africa has an alcohol dependency problem.Read More
Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how...
Get Law has launched an online legal services platform enabling anyone access to attorneys at a fraction of the traditional costs.Read More
Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...
Africa Melane speaks to property expert Herschel Jawitz about why now is the ideal time for first-time buyers to invest in a home.Read More
We need to hang to as many jobs as possible to save economy, says WC govt
The Western Cape government's head of policy and strategy, Dr. Hildegarde Fast, says the danger isn't over despite the move to Level 2 lockdown.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday
The ailing electricity producer will also implement load shedding on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm.Read More
Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break
Under level 2 regulations hotels and guest houses are allowed to reopen their doors to guests, as Zain Johnson finds out...Read More
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing
All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged.Read More
Cybersecurity: How safe is your data?
Refilwe Moloto finds out how to stay ahead of the cybercriminals trying to steal your personal information...Read More
Cape Town is in danger if violent protesters aren't prosecuted, says JP Smith
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says thorough police investigations and prosecutions are needed to stem public violence across the city.Read More
[WATCH] Beer truck crashes and it was a free-for-all, no bottle store required
Yusuf Abramjee posted a video and photos of a beer truck that crashed and was looted in Factoria, Krugersdorp.Read More