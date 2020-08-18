Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
"Economics for teenagers"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
John Hofmeyr - Aspiring writer
Today at 22:30
Grid
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nick Oosthuizen - Managing Director at Inframid
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 fatalities - a race lottery? A report by the NICD found black Africans and coloured people are more likely to die if admitted to hospital with Covid-19. 18 August 2020 6:07 PM
When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner Radio host and investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says the lockdown has made it clear that South Africa has an alcohol dependen... 18 August 2020 5:03 PM
Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how... Get Law has launched an online legal services platform enabling anyone access to attorneys at a fraction of the traditional costs. 18 August 2020 3:50 PM
View all Local
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged. 18 August 2020 1:18 PM
Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot We're looking for leaders who are authentic, kind, and who take in the lived realities of our people, says Ntuli. 18 August 2020 9:07 AM
View all Politics
PEP 'contemporises' its logo, but do you like it? Why has one of SA's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa. 18 August 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date. 18 August 2020 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
View all Sport
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
PEP 'contemporises' its logo, but do you like it? Why has one of SA's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Covid-19 fatalities - a race lottery?

18 August 2020 6:07 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Covid 19

A report by the NICD found black Africans and coloured people are more likely to die if admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

Black and coloured South Africans are more likely to die if admitted to hospital with Covid-19 than their white counterparts.

Those are the findings of a report published by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The report is based on data collected from 144 public and 236 private hospitals and from 25 448 people admitted between 5 March and 8 August 2020.

News24 reporter Kyle Cowan joined Koketso Sachane to talk about the findings.

Click below to listen to the full interview:

There is a stronger likelihood that if you are Black African or a coloured person, that you will die if you fall seriously ill with Covid-19.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

We've seen trends like this emerging in the US for example where inner-city populations where Covid was ravaging communities, your poorer African-American communities were suffering the most.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Unfortunately, this is the reality of what Covid has become in South Africa and the inequality that we experience in our public health sector.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

The picture that is painted is one of a very well-performing private hospital sector and a less well-performing public hospital sector.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

18 August 2020 6:07 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Covid 19

More from Local

liquor-fimagejpg

When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner

18 August 2020 5:03 PM

Radio host and investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says the lockdown has made it clear that South Africa has an alcohol dependency problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-message-cellphone-mobile-app-screen-social-media-data-internet-123rf

Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how...

18 August 2020 3:50 PM

Get Law has launched an online legal services platform enabling anyone access to attorneys at a fraction of the traditional costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...

18 August 2020 2:51 PM

Africa Melane speaks to property expert Herschel Jawitz about why now is the ideal time for first-time buyers to invest in a home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

We need to hang to as many jobs as possible to save economy, says WC govt

18 August 2020 2:17 PM

The Western Cape government's head of policy and strategy, Dr. Hildegarde Fast, says the danger isn't over despite the move to Level 2 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anger angry furious anguish

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday

18 August 2020 2:04 PM

The ailing electricity producer will also implement load shedding on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break

18 August 2020 1:48 PM

Under level 2 regulations hotels and guest houses are allowed to reopen their doors to guests, as Zain Johnson finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180806taxis

W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing

18 August 2020 1:18 PM

All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adult-business-computer-technology

Cybersecurity: How safe is your data?

18 August 2020 12:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto finds out how to stay ahead of the cybercriminals trying to steal your personal information...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200727citygif

Cape Town is in danger if violent protesters aren't prosecuted, says JP Smith

18 August 2020 12:41 PM

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says thorough police investigations and prosecutions are needed to stem public violence across the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

[WATCH] Beer truck crashes and it was a free-for-all, no bottle store required

18 August 2020 12:27 PM

Yusuf Abramjee posted a video and photos of a beer truck that crashed and was looted in Factoria, Krugersdorp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

Business Lifestyle

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday

Business Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Abbas says Palestinians not worried about 'nonsense' Israel-UAE deal

18 August 2020 9:16 PM

EU leaders urge Putin to push for talks in Belarus over disputed vote

18 August 2020 8:52 PM

Trump lashes out at Michelle Obama after convention takedown

18 August 2020 7:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA