Cape Town dep mayor update on R15 billion Harbour Arch going ahead
A massive R15 billion project that will see the foreshore and the iconic unfinished highway get a much-needed makeover and upgrade has been given the green light by the City of Cape Town.
Known as the Harbour Arch, the project came under fire from groups including Ndifuna Ukwazi who said it will merely entrench the massive socio-economic divide in the City.
Despite the private development not being legally obliged to add affordable housing, it has chosen to include 100 units of inclusionary housing which will be part of the 5.8hectare site.
Two new hotels and six towers will also be part of the new-look foreshore.
Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the R15 billion Harbour Arch project which they have now approved and will transform the foreshore and iconic unfinished flyover.
To put the enormous size of the development into perspective, Nielson says it will take up about 40% of the waterfront and will be the size of Century City.
It is very different from anything we have had because it is confined to a relatively small site.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
He says this development will spark more development in the area going forward.
A development of this size shows enormous confidence in the future of our CBD area.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
He says the City was concerned about how it would achieve a number of objectives with such an enormous development and the impact it will have on the CBD.
One is how does that fit into the rest of the urban fabric around that area? What is the urban design like? How does it interface onto, for example, Christian Barnard Road? What's it going to look like in the end?Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
He says all these considerations had to be taken into account.
The developer in the end almost wanted carte blanche to do as they liked and we were not prepared to to that and set a number of conditions.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
The City imposed building height limits, the way the building interface would look from the highway, and ensure public access to the area was not impeded and become a closed-off private area.
The issue of affordable housing is a contentious issue in Cape Town.
AInclsuionary housing is important, but we must be careful not to set standards that ignore the market.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
Despite a clear need for more inclusionary housing, he says one has to take into account how such projects will be funded.
He says the only way the City could intervene in the private development was to ensure the housing units covered a range of sizes although the market will still determine pricing.
That might not extend down to al of the socio-economic groups that we want to service in the end, but we must also understand that we cannot achieve that on every single property. We have got to find ways in different parts of the city to be able to do these things.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
But market forces cannot be ignored, he reiterates.
Otherwise in the end, what will really happen is you will not get the development at all.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
Neilson says the City is currently developing a detailed policy on introducing more affordable low-income housing to the city.
It's getting to a very advanced stage and I hope we can bring that to the public very soon for an open discussion.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
