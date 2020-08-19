Taxi violence: 'Law enforcement is in place. The army is in Bellville'
As the economy emerges from the lockdown, more people in South Africa are returning to work.
However, the main train line is still not operational and the recent spate of attacks on Golden Arrow buses is forcing many to turn to taxis for transport.
But taxis aren’t safe either.
Already 40 lives were lost so far this year to taxi violence.
Last week at the Bellville taxi rank, one person was killed, and two others wounded in two shooting incidents, prompting a meeting between provincial transport authorities and the three main taxi organisations (Cata, Codeta and Santaco).
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela after he visited the site of the shooting.
Should we be worried about getting into any taxis?
We are getting closer to resolution. It’s a historic issue…Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
I will have to move with speed to ensure the Paarl-Bellville route is returned to the rightful operator… You have two operators where you only need one… The operating license was given to one operator years ago. Then, some of the affiliates of that association left and joined another, but left with their permits… You can’t leave with your permits! … That’s what we’re busy resolving.Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
We should stick to the current regulations…Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
Route invasion is escalating the violence in the taxi industry… One particular issue we need to resolve once and for all… We have to respect territorial independence…Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
Seven suspects have been arrested. One of those suspects is a ward councillor at the City of Cape Town…Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
Law enforcement is in place. The army is in Bellville…Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape Government
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
