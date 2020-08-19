De Lille: SIU to probe senior officials involved in Beitbridge fence tender saga





This comes after a preliminary investigation found that 14 Public Works officials were implicated in the Beitbridge border project, which was found to be irregular.

De Lille has released a preliminary report in which she details procedural and structural flaws in the construction of the Beitbridge Border fence.

She says 14 senior officials from the department are now facing disciplinary action and possible criminal charges.

The Minister also wants the company contracted to upgrade the Beitbridge border fence criminally charged.

The project ended up costing just over R40 million was massively overpriced by R14.3 million.

"We paid at least R1 million per kilometre of fencing", De Lille tells Koketso Sachane.

She says the department did not get value for its money and the height of the fence did not match the required specifications.

In addition, the tender process did not comply with procurement guidelines.

Minister De Lille has called on the criminal justice system to act swiftly against public servants implicated in corruption.

"We need to see more people in orange overalls," she adds.

There were a number of irregularities found during the investigation. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

Instead of being 2.2 metres high, it ended up being 1.8 metres. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

The investigation also found that a pre-payment to both the contractor and the principal-agent was also not correct since they had not started the job at the time. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

There were also a number of regulatory procurement failures in terms of Section 217 of the Constitution.... we paid at least R1 million per kilometre. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

The department failed to test the market and that led to highly inflated prices. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

I certainly inherited a department with the worts reputation in government for corruption. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

Listen to the Minister in conversation with Koketso Sachane: