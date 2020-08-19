De Lille: SIU to probe senior officials involved in Beitbridge fence tender saga

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:08
Latest Covid-19 numbers:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Mia Lindeque - Ewn at Reporter
Today at 12:10
CLIP: WHO: 'We are nowhere close' to having the herd immunity needed to stop the coronavirus.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:11
Where is Deputy President David Mabuza?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:12
Prof Salim Abdool Karrim joins us to speak about herd immunity and cautions us to be safe during Level 2.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Today at 12:15
Captain of bulk carrier, MV Wakashio, that oozed oil arrested
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Today at 12:23
Follow up: deepening Mali crisis & capture of Mozambique port
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk
Ryan Cummings - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk
Ryan Cummings
Today at 12:23
MINISTER MMAMOLOKO KUBAYI-NGUBANE BRIEFING ON TOURISM RELATED ACTIVITIES UNDER LEVEL 2 - TBCSA lists their expectations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa- Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO
Today at 12:27
GrandWest response to the move to level 2 restrictions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elouise Matthys - Pr & Promotions Manager at Grandwest Casino & Entertainment World
Today at 12:27
Where is our Deputy President and why is the public not being informed on why he cannot perform his duties?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
Today at 12:37
Alcohol & tobacco sales resume - how are small independent bottle stores coping?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leon Haynes - Owner at Observatory Liquor Store
Today at 12:37
Cash-in transit heists to soar
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Grant Clark of the CIT Association
Today at 12:40
Non-kneeling BLM SA rugby players to be dealt with?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dougie Oakes, sports politics writer
Today at 12:41
Joburg businessman shot dead while jogging
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Leroy Sidambe Brother of Victor Sidambe.
Today at 12:42
Joburg businessman shot dead while jogging
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Captain Mavela Masondo- Police Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
How do boost tourism in the W Cape - Cape Town Tourism responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 12:45
Mali's president announces resignation after rebel troops launch coup
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
KASSOUM COULIBALY- Political and Economic Analyst in Africa Bamako – République du Mali
Today at 12:52
Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
What's up with the Facebook Avatars! Why is everybody doing it?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Yavi Madurai- Social Media Expert and MD Black Box Theory
Today at 12:56
US Open presses on despite rash of withdrawals.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bruce Davidson- Tennis Analyst and Promoter
Today at 13:20
Ladles of Love creates an emotive ‘Hunger Monster’ TV Ad to mobilise sustainable food relief support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 13:32
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
NSFAS withdraw funding to 5 000 no-qualifying students
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen - NSFAS CEO
Today at 15:40
Chester Missing: ZOOM with a view virtual team talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chester Missing - Smack talking, double Emmy nominated South African latex. Associated with ventriloquist Conrad Kock
Today at 15:50
Could this app take the stress out of returning to the office?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Bourne - Zoho Corporation’s Region Manager for Africa
Today at 16:10
ICA calls on insurers to include larger tourism businesses in relief payments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:20
INFLUENCE: South African Documentary made by Richard Poplak and Diana Neille
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Poplak
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
John Perlman is back on the airwaves!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Perlman - Radio Personality And Ceo at Dreamfields
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Curro releases results and ramps up online learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Epic Battle Royale between Apple Google and Fortnite
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Bank fraud and parking pay machines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Rowe - CEO and Co-Founder at Guidepost
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
De Lille: SIU to probe senior officials involved in Beitbridge fence tender saga Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says some of her department's officials will be pursued by the Special... 19 August 2020 12:06 PM
Hospital of Hope doctor: It was inspiring the way staff worked with patients Staff from the hospital of Hope at the CTICC reflect on some of the experiences from their time at the Covid-19 field hospital. 19 August 2020 11:41 AM
Cape Town dep mayor update on R15 billion Harbour Arch going ahead While the development will include 100 units of inclusionary housing, Ian Neilson says one cannot ignore market forces. 19 August 2020 10:32 AM
View all Local
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged. 18 August 2020 1:18 PM
Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot We're looking for leaders who are authentic, kind, and who take in the lived realities of our people, says Ntuli. 18 August 2020 9:07 AM
View all Politics
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
Taxi violence: 'Law enforcement is in place. The army is in Bellville' "Route invasion is at the heart of taxi violence," says Bonginkosi Madikizela (W Cape). "We’re getting close to a resolution." 19 August 2020 9:28 AM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
View all Business
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa. 18 August 2020 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
View all Entertainment
SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji Terminally ill Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman is stuck in Fiji on his boat 'The Millennium' and he's running out of his che... 19 August 2020 10:09 AM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Opinion
De Lille: SIU to probe senior officials involved in Beitbridge fence tender saga

19 August 2020 12:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Beitbridge Border Post
Public Works
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille
SIU probe
Beitbridge border fence
Minister Patricia de Lille

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says some of her department's officials will be pursued by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

This comes after a preliminary investigation found that 14 Public Works officials were implicated in the Beitbridge border project, which was found to be irregular.

De Lille has released a preliminary report in which she details procedural and structural flaws in the construction of the Beitbridge Border fence.

She says 14 senior officials from the department are now facing disciplinary action and possible criminal charges.

The Minister also wants the company contracted to upgrade the Beitbridge border fence criminally charged.

RELATED: Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall

The project ended up costing just over R40 million was massively overpriced by R14.3 million.

"We paid at least R1 million per kilometre of fencing", De Lille tells Koketso Sachane.

She says the department did not get value for its money and the height of the fence did not match the required specifications.

In addition, the tender process did not comply with procurement guidelines.

Minister De Lille has called on the criminal justice system to act swiftly against public servants implicated in corruption.

"We need to see more people in orange overalls," she adds.

There were a number of irregularities found during the investigation.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

Instead of being 2.2 metres high, it ended up being 1.8 metres.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

The investigation also found that a pre-payment to both the contractor and the principal-agent was also not correct since they had not started the job at the time.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

There were also a number of regulatory procurement failures in terms of Section 217 of the Constitution.... we paid at least R1 million per kilometre.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

The department failed to test the market and that led to highly inflated prices.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

I certainly inherited a department with the worts reputation in government for corruption.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

Listen to the Minister in conversation with Koketso Sachane:


Tags:
