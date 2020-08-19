De Lille: SIU to probe senior officials involved in Beitbridge fence tender saga
This comes after a preliminary investigation found that 14 Public Works officials were implicated in the Beitbridge border project, which was found to be irregular.
De Lille has released a preliminary report in which she details procedural and structural flaws in the construction of the Beitbridge Border fence.
She says 14 senior officials from the department are now facing disciplinary action and possible criminal charges.
The Minister also wants the company contracted to upgrade the Beitbridge border fence criminally charged.
RELATED: Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall
The project ended up costing just over R40 million was massively overpriced by R14.3 million.
"We paid at least R1 million per kilometre of fencing", De Lille tells Koketso Sachane.
She says the department did not get value for its money and the height of the fence did not match the required specifications.
In addition, the tender process did not comply with procurement guidelines.
Minister De Lille has called on the criminal justice system to act swiftly against public servants implicated in corruption.
"We need to see more people in orange overalls," she adds.
There were a number of irregularities found during the investigation.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
Instead of being 2.2 metres high, it ended up being 1.8 metres.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
The investigation also found that a pre-payment to both the contractor and the principal-agent was also not correct since they had not started the job at the time.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
There were also a number of regulatory procurement failures in terms of Section 217 of the Constitution.... we paid at least R1 million per kilometre.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
The department failed to test the market and that led to highly inflated prices.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
I certainly inherited a department with the worts reputation in government for corruption.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
Listen to the Minister in conversation with Koketso Sachane:
More from Local
Hospital of Hope doctor: It was inspiring the way staff worked with patients
Staff from the hospital of Hope at the CTICC reflect on some of the experiences from their time at the Covid-19 field hospital.Read More
Cape Town dep mayor update on R15 billion Harbour Arch going ahead
While the development will include 100 units of inclusionary housing, Ian Neilson says one cannot ignore market forces.Read More
SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji
Terminally ill Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman is stuck in Fiji on his boat 'The Millennium' and he's running out of his chemo medication.Read More
Taxi violence: 'Law enforcement is in place. The army is in Bellville'
"Route invasion is at the heart of taxi violence," says Bonginkosi Madikizela (W Cape). "We’re getting close to a resolution."Read More
Covid-19 fatalities - a race lottery?
A report by the NICD found black Africans and coloured people are more likely to die if admitted to hospital with Covid-19.Read More
When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner
Radio host and investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says the lockdown has made it clear that South Africa has an alcohol dependency problem.Read More
Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how...
Get Law has launched an online legal services platform enabling anyone access to attorneys at a fraction of the traditional costs.Read More
Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...
Africa Melane speaks to property expert Herschel Jawitz about why now is the ideal time for first-time buyers to invest in a home.Read More
We need to hang to as many jobs as possible to save economy, says WC govt
The Western Cape government's head of policy and strategy, Dr. Hildegarde Fast, says the danger isn't over despite the move to Level 2 lockdown.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday
The ailing electricity producer will also implement load shedding on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm.Read More