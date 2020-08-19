[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals…





Good rains are producing the best flower season in years.

With inter-provincial travel now permitted, the timing could not have been better.

Image credit: Dianna Martin, Experience Northern Cape

The Flower Hotline is 072 760 6019 (the number read on-air is wrong) – you can call to find out where the latest flower hotspots are before you set off.

There are numerous accommodation deals right now – visit Experience Northern Cape for more info.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Eugene Marinus (Curator at Hantam National Botanical Gardens) and Dianna Martin (Experience Northern Cape).

We are welcoming everybody to come and visit our flowers… It’s easy to come… There are various hotspots… close to Cape Town… Some beautiful, beautiful flowers… Dianna Martin, Experience Northern Cape

Nieuwoudtville is popping at the moment… The plants are playing along! Everywhere the daisies are out… It’s been four years since we’ve had decent rain. It’s now perfect for visitors to come! … The diversity! … Eugene Marinus, Curator - Hantam National Botanical Gardens

The people are very, very friendly. Everyone will welcome you with open hearts. The lockdown was very hard… people around here really rely on this little income during this short, six-week period. Eugene Marinus, Curator - Hantam National Botanical Gardens

We’re posting on our website all the [accommodation] offers that we have… Dianna Martin, Experience Northern Cape

