Hospital of Hope doctor: It was inspiring the way staff worked with patients





The Covid-19 field hospital in the CTICC, known as the Hospital of Hope, is no more. The department of health last week announced that it's no longer needed. The last patient left on Friday afternoon.

The facility has a capacity of 864 beds and last week when the news came there were only 60 admissions. Bracken Gate is a 330-bed facility and is more than suited to accommodate current patients.

The CTICC field hospital in total welcomed over 1 500 patients for treatment. 82 people died at the facility. But, those number don't paint the full picture. It allowed for acute care capacity to open up at main hospitals. In doing so, it saved the lives of many more.

Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr Nabeela Amien, Operations Manager at Hospital of Hope Kennedy Efugenum and Dr Saadiq Kariem to reflect on some of the experiences from their time at the Covid-19 field hospital.

Amien says the entire period was challenging but made easier by them having time to prepare.

We had three weeks of our facility opening to familarise ourselves with the conditions and then our peak hit, and that made a huge difference because that actually helped us build up a bit of our knowledge in terms of managing Covid-19. Dr Nabeela Amien, Doctor - Hospital of Hope

When the peak hit, she says they were able to manage much more effectively.

Efugenum says the head of nursing in the Hospital of Hope was inspirational in her ability to motivate the staff and keep everyone ging.

At the Hospital of Hope in the CTICC, you knew all the patients were Covid-19 positive. Kennedy Efugenum, Operations Manager - Hospital of Hope

Everyone was motivated to where PPE correctly, he explained.

Some came back to us and said they were feeling traumatised because the feared the community would reject them because they were working in a Covid hospital Kennedy Efugenum, Operations Manager - Hospital of Hope

He says it was important to educate the community to destigmatise this.

Dr Amien says the high recovery rate has been fantastic.

It was amazing. We never expected to have such an amazing response to our treatments. Dr Nabeela Amien, Doctor - Hospital of Hope

It was pretty inspiring to see the way our staff worked with our patients and how everybody pulled together. Dr Nabeela Amien, Doctor - Hospital of Hope

Take a listen to the discussion below: