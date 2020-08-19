'White SAns should visit townships to appreciate why BLM is important'
The Black Lives Matter movement has seen a global resurgence this year following the death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd at the hands of police in the US in May.
On Tuesday calls for South Africa to take up the BLM campaign sparked a heated debate in the National Assembly, with members of Democratic Alliance (DA)the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and the African Chrisitan Democratic Party (ACDP) opposed to embracing the movement.
Callers to the Kieno Kammies Show (Zain Johnson standing-in) on Wednesday had mixed views about the campaign.
I used to get kicked off the 2nd class carriages, they wouldn't let the train leave the station because I was white and I wasn't allowed to sit with my coloured friend. So it's from both sides.Paul, Cape Talk listener
But listener Jake challenged Paul's comments:
I want to ask Paul, how do you equate being kicked off 2nd class and having the privilege to ride first-class - how do you equate that with what people of colour have gone through in this country?Jake, Cape Talk listener
Get yourself some friends in the townships, spend some time in the townships...really live the experience of people of colour.Jake, Cape Talk listener
One should ignore extremes and one of those extremes is the Black Lives Matter movement and those are the guys you've got to ignore.Cape Talk listener
Johnson himself shared his owned experiences of growing up as a person of colour during apartheid South Africa:
When I drive into Gordon's Bay I still hear my mother's voice saying to me, we're not allowed on this beach.Zain Johnson, Presenter
That hurt and that pain is probably still there.Zain Johnson, Presenter
Click below to listen to the Open Line discussion on BLM:
More from Local
Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies
Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts.Read More
Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app
Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office.Read More
[WATCH] Ladles of Love NGO creates advert to help mobilise more funding
Charity organisation Ladles of Loves has released an emotive TV ad in a bid to help gain more donations and support.Read More
New financial product will help older, cash-strapped home-owners
Retirees who own their homes but are short of cash can now apply for a loan, or “reverse mortgage,” as Refilwe Moloto discovers...Read More
Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?
Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor.Read More
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support
What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently?Read More
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey
57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.Read More
ECD sector stages nationwide protest over 'illogical' spending by Minister Zulu
Employees in the early childhood development (ECD) sector and their supporters are embarking on a week-long national protest to highlight their plight.Read More
De Lille: SIU to probe senior officials involved in Beitbridge fence tender saga
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says some of her department's officials will be pursued by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).Read More
Hospital of Hope doctor: It was inspiring the way staff worked with patients
Staff from the hospital of Hope at the CTICC reflect on some of the experiences from their time at the Covid-19 field hospital.Read More