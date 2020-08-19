'White SAns should visit townships to appreciate why BLM is important'





The Black Lives Matter movement has seen a global resurgence this year following the death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd at the hands of police in the US in May.

On Tuesday calls for South Africa to take up the BLM campaign sparked a heated debate in the National Assembly, with members of Democratic Alliance (DA)the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and the African Chrisitan Democratic Party (ACDP) opposed to embracing the movement.

Callers to the Kieno Kammies Show (Zain Johnson standing-in) on Wednesday had mixed views about the campaign.

I used to get kicked off the 2nd class carriages, they wouldn't let the train leave the station because I was white and I wasn't allowed to sit with my coloured friend. So it's from both sides. Paul, Cape Talk listener

But listener Jake challenged Paul's comments:

I want to ask Paul, how do you equate being kicked off 2nd class and having the privilege to ride first-class - how do you equate that with what people of colour have gone through in this country? Jake, Cape Talk listener

Get yourself some friends in the townships, spend some time in the townships...really live the experience of people of colour. Jake, Cape Talk listener

One should ignore extremes and one of those extremes is the Black Lives Matter movement and those are the guys you've got to ignore. Cape Talk listener

Johnson himself shared his owned experiences of growing up as a person of colour during apartheid South Africa:

When I drive into Gordon's Bay I still hear my mother's voice saying to me, we're not allowed on this beach. Zain Johnson, Presenter

That hurt and that pain is probably still there. Zain Johnson, Presenter

