ECD sector stages nationwide protest over 'illogical' spending by Minister Zulu
The ECD community has slammed Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu's decision to allocate R1.3 billion to employ compliance monitors for ECD programmes.
The sector believes that this is an illogical allocation when the industry has been without any financial support during the five-month lockdown.
More than 175,000 long-term ECD workforce jobs are likely to be decimated as a result of the pandemic and the national lockdown, says Professor Eric Atmore, the director of the Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD).
According to Atmore, there are up to 2.5 million children in the ECD system across South Africa. The sector employs roughly 180,000 ECD workers, most of whom are women.
ECD centres reopened last month after the matter was taken to court. However, Atmore says only 50% of centres are operating due to financial constraints.
RELATED: No political will to reopen ECD sector, says prof
We are calling on @The_DSD and the @PresidencyZA to direct the R1.3 billion available to save 175,000 ECD jobs, that could otherwise be lost forever. We ask you to #SaveOurECDWorkforce pic.twitter.com/YbHV0tXIdZ— Centre for ECD (@CECD_online) August 18, 2020
The week of peaceful protests have begun! We have seen members of ELRU, and teachers in Ottery already out on the streets, sharing the message! To join the cause, see details on the black and yellow poster attached. #saveourecdworkforce pic.twitter.com/0V5HtfOOC8— Centre for ECD (@CECD_online) August 17, 2020
To help #SaveOurECDWorkforce, sign the petition here: https://t.co/mCAj1H3SZN pic.twitter.com/cdPnXkPft2— Centre for ECD (@CECD_online) August 18, 2020
RELATED: Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert
The ECD sector has been decimated... Children haven't been able to attend and those ECD employees - who are predominantly women - haven't been getting a salary.Eric Atmore, Executive Director - Centre for Early Childhood Development
And yet the Minister wants to allocate R1.3 billion towards compliance and policing.Eric Atmore, Executive Director - Centre for Early Childhood Development
Compliance is important... but now's not the time. Now is the time to build the ECD workforce and get children back to learning and getting their meals and being safe.Eric Atmore, Executive Director - Centre for Early Childhood Development
The decision is totally illogicalEric Atmore, Executive Director - Centre for Early Childhood Development
Listen to Eric Atmore in conversation with Zain Johnson:
