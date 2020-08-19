ECD sector stages nationwide protest over 'illogical' spending by Minister Zulu





The ECD community has slammed Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu's decision to allocate R1.3 billion to employ compliance monitors for ECD programmes.

The sector believes that this is an illogical allocation when the industry has been without any financial support during the five-month lockdown.

More than 175,000 long-term ECD workforce jobs are likely to be decimated as a result of the pandemic and the national lockdown, says Professor Eric Atmore, the director of the Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD).

According to Atmore, there are up to 2.5 million children in the ECD system across South Africa. The sector employs roughly 180,000 ECD workers, most of whom are women.

ECD centres reopened last month after the matter was taken to court. However, Atmore says only 50% of centres are operating due to financial constraints.

The ECD sector has been decimated... Children haven't been able to attend and those ECD employees - who are predominantly women - haven't been getting a salary. Eric Atmore, Executive Director - Centre for Early Childhood Development

And yet the Minister wants to allocate R1.3 billion towards compliance and policing. Eric Atmore, Executive Director - Centre for Early Childhood Development

Compliance is important... but now's not the time. Now is the time to build the ECD workforce and get children back to learning and getting their meals and being safe. Eric Atmore, Executive Director - Centre for Early Childhood Development

The decision is totally illogical Eric Atmore, Executive Director - Centre for Early Childhood Development

