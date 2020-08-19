Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal'





Mauritian authorities have arrested the captain of bulk carrier MV Wakashio after it ran aground causing a devastating oil spill.

Japanese shipping company Nagashiki Shipping (owner of MV Wakashio) on Wednesday said it's now waiting for the judicial decision, but that it will continue to support the crew and their families.

Related article: World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country

Image: 123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed maritime law specialist Anneke Whelan.

He asked her about the captain’s arrest, and if it’s a common occurrence in the event of an oil spill.

The captain is the ultimate authority on a vessel… He is the top guy. Anneke Whelan, maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

The vessel came close to the mainland to pick up a Wi-Fi signal. When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating at a birthday party. Anneke Whelan, maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

We don’t know why the government took so long to respond… She ran aground in July! … It could’ve been contained… Anneke Whelan, maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

Listen to the interview in the audio below.