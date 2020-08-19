Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
High court takes government to task over failing a vulnerable child with disabilities, in need of care, education and protection.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Today at 17:46
'Yes Yanga' and 'We Are One' by Refiloe Moahloli
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Moahloli - Author
Today at 18:09
Business rescue filings soar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:13
Experian, credit information services agency suffers a massive data breach
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferdie Pieterse - CEO at Experian South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Three months of payment holidays to cost consumers an additional R20.7 billion in debt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters
Today at 18:48
Curro releases results and ramps up online learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Epic Battle Royale between Apple Google and Fortnite
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Bank fraud and parking pay machines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Rowe - CEO and Co-Founder at Guidepost
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal'

19 August 2020 12:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mauritius
Environment
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Mauritius oil spill
ecological disaster
MV Wakashio
Nagashiki Shipping
Anneke Whelan
maritime law

"When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan.

Mauritian authorities have arrested the captain of bulk carrier MV Wakashio after it ran aground causing a devastating oil spill.

Japanese shipping company Nagashiki Shipping (owner of MV Wakashio) on Wednesday said it's now waiting for the judicial decision, but that it will continue to support the crew and their families.

Related article: World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country

Image: 123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed maritime law specialist Anneke Whelan.

He asked her about the captain’s arrest, and if it’s a common occurrence in the event of an oil spill.

The captain is the ultimate authority on a vessel… He is the top guy.

Anneke Whelan, maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

The vessel came close to the mainland to pick up a Wi-Fi signal. When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating at a birthday party.

Anneke Whelan, maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

We don’t know why the government took so long to respond… She ran aground in July! … It could’ve been contained…

Anneke Whelan, maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


