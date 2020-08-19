SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support
It still remains to be seen how SA Rugby will respond to calls from the Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa to take action against 8 players who refused to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement last week.
While the players all wore 'Rubgy Against Racism' T-shirts, some players, including Jono Ross, Faf de Klerk and Akker van de Merwe all opted to remain standing ahead English Premiership matches last week.
So how should SA Rugby respond to BLM and what action, if any should be taken against the players who decided not to take the knee?
CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit spoke to sports and politics writer Dougie Oakes to get his thoughts on the issue.
I actually would not force anyone to take the knee...because I believe it gives them an easy way out of the situation.Dougie Oakes, Sports and politics writer
You can't force people to accept something they don't support...Dougie Oakes, Sports and politics writer
Their argument is that all lives matter and that genocide is being carried out against white farmers...and I say this is absolute rubbish.Dougie Oakes, Sports and politics writer
It's an opportunity for a lot of changes to be made, especially in South Africa.Dougie Oakes, Sports and politics writer
Last month Cricket SA reaffirmed its support for the BLM movement, saying CSA was 'founded on the principles of non-racialism and inclusion at unity. The vision of CSA, to become a truly national sport of winners supported by the majority, finds resonance in the ethos of “Black Lives Matter”.'
Together we stand in solidarity for equality @andileluck19.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/z3AGn67E38— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 18, 2020
Click below to listen to the full conversation with sports writer Dougie Oakes:
