Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed





There have been reports of AL-Qaeda and Islamic State presence in both Mali and Mozambique.

Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about how severe the threat is to the region.

The issue is that a lot of the core grievances that catalysed the first coup in 2012 are still presnt - a lot of state corruption being a key example. Ryan Cummings, Director of Analysis - Signal Risk

Another important catalyst, he says, is the fact that the members of the Malian military continued to be massacred by Islamic extremists operating in the country which has created much discontent.

When you launch a coup there is a period that follows the coup where there is a lot of uncertainty. Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk

This causes a great deal of policy inertia as a new government tries to take the reins he explains.

It has a direct impact on the country's counter-terrorism policies which will affect those groups aligned to Al- Qaeda and Islamic State. Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk

Are reports of an Islamic State presence in Mozambique accurate in Cummings opinion?

We know that there is an Isis presence or affiliate in Mozambique, the question is whether this group indeed controls territory. Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk

My key issue was that there were reports that the group had essentially overtaken a port but we need definitive evidence that it has the ability to hold that territory from a likely counter-offensive from Mozambiquan forces backed by private military contractors from South Africa. Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk

I am not downplaying the seriousness of the threat of Islamic State presence in Mozambique but just picking up on the technicality about what is going on in the north of the country. Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk

It is also something that needs to be addressed at a Southern African Development Community (SADC) level, he says.

The region as a whole just simply cannot afford even greater political risks given the socio-economic impact of (Covid-19) impact. Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk

He says while SADC appears to be taking the concern seriously, whether it is able to formulate a military response still needs to be determined.

