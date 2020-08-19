Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey





Support for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has fallen from a high of 85% to 61% - a level similar to his popularity before the outbreak.

This is amongst the findings of “Covid-19 Democracy Survey” by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on 24 May 2020 on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

The decline in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s support is evident across South Africa’s wildly diverse population:

Residents (older than 18) who live in informal settlements – down from 86% to 71%

Students (older than 18) – down from 77% to 62%

White adults (older than 18) – down from 90% to 41%

Indian adults (older than 18) – down from 82% to 33%

Other key findings of the survey:

Only 57% of EFF supporters “always” wear a mask in public, much less than ANC supporters (81%) and supporters of the DA (78%).

About 73% of adults fully comply with regulations.

People feeling angry, frustrated or sad are less likely to trust the President and less likely to sacrifice any rights to protect others.

Those who feel fearful are more trusting of the President and more willing to sacrifice their rights to prevent the spread of the virus.

The survey was conducted by UJ’s Centre for Social Change (CSC) and the HSRC’s Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) division.

The survey gauged 2570 South Africans.

Researchers benchmarked the data to StatsSA population figures, weighted by race, age and educational attainment, making it broadly representative of the adult population.

For more detail about the “Covid-19 Democracy Survey” findings, access the webinar via this Zoom link.

Alternatively, click here for a summary of the survey’s first-round findings and a full explanation of its methodology.