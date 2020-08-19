Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?





Grand West Casino opened on 1 July and it seems the gambling fraternity are starting to trickle back in.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Elouise Matthys, PR and Promotions Manager at Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World, who says feet on the ground have picked up since they reopened.

But we are not yet where we want to be. Elouise Matthys, PR and Promotions Manager - Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World

Safety measures implemented to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19 is impacting numbers on the casino floor, she acknowledges.

We're obviously limited in terms of the capacity of people that we can accommodate - 50% of our floor capacity. So it's a great reduction in the numbers of people that we can allow onto the gaming floor. Elouise Matthys, PR and Promotions Manager - Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World

She allays any concerns about safety measures in a venue of this size.

There are very strict safety protocols in place. Elouise Matthys, PR and Promotions Manager - Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World

All Sun International Properties have been awarded a safety stamp of approval by the World Travel and Tourism Council, she adds.

All guests go through a thorough medical screening with temperatures and contact details taken as well as sanitiser stations throughout the complex.

Thoroughly trained staff clean machines continuously and customers are able to clean machines themselves as well.

We've put up screens between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor. Elouise Matthys, PR and Promotions Manager - Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World

Surveillance and security are second to none so if you remove your mask someone will approach you and ask you to put it back. Elouise Matthys, PR and Promotions Manager - Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World

In terms of Grand West's family entertainment offerings, she says the ice rink is open with limits to numbers allowed onto the ice.

The Magic Company remains closed by may open towards the end of August, she says.

The cinemas are still closed for now.

Listen to the interview below: