New financial product will help older, cash-strapped home-owners
Retired South African homeowners can now apply for a “reverse mortgage" allowing them to borrow against the equity in their properties.
While not a new idea overseas, it's a product only recently made available in South Africa.
Called Freedom Finance it's a home equity release finance plan.
Water Financial's Chris Loker explains to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto how it works:
For most retirees, they have two primary assets - their pension fund and their home and very often people run short of capital and we offer the ability to tap into one of those primary assets, that being the home.Chris Loker, Founder, Water Financial
We allow people to take a monthly annuity or payment which is a form of a loan is secured by their residential asset.Chris Loker, Founder, Water Financial
It allows people to tap into the equity that they're living in and that's economically dormant.Chris Loker, Founder, Water Financial
But if you're thinking about drawing a huge lump sum and sailing off on a cruise around the world think again says Loker.
Our product just allows for a monthly payment which bolsters their pension.Chris Loker, Founder, Water Financial
Loker explains why the product is ideal for pensioners and retirees:
Most banks won't lend to people over the age of 60 or 65.Chris Loker, Founder, Water Financial
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies
Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts.Read More
Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app
Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office.Read More
[WATCH] Ladles of Love NGO creates advert to help mobilise more funding
Charity organisation Ladles of Loves has released an emotive TV ad in a bid to help gain more donations and support.Read More
Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?
Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor.Read More
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support
What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently?Read More
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey
57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.Read More
ECD sector stages nationwide protest over 'illogical' spending by Minister Zulu
Employees in the early childhood development (ECD) sector and their supporters are embarking on a week-long national protest to highlight their plight.Read More
'White SAns should visit townships to appreciate why BLM is important'
Listeners to Today with Kieno Kammies shared their thoughts on the black lives matter movement in a South African context...Read More
De Lille: SIU to probe senior officials involved in Beitbridge fence tender saga
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says some of her department's officials will be pursued by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).Read More
Hospital of Hope doctor: It was inspiring the way staff worked with patients
Staff from the hospital of Hope at the CTICC reflect on some of the experiences from their time at the Covid-19 field hospital.Read More