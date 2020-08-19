[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema
Tito Mboweni – South Africa’s hip, dagga-loving Finance Minister – has joined the Jerusalema challenge that is sweeping the world.
Watch this cute video of Minister Mboweni and “his boys” joyfully dancing to Master KG’s epic hit (132 600 views and counting!):
Jerusalema. The sound is here! With my boys!! We tried! Level 2!👌🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/iRmyGRjVtz— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 16, 2020
South Africans have retweeted Mboweni’s video 1300 times – one of those retweets from Master KG himself.
Mboweni is a wildly popular politician, according to this recent survey by Daily Maverick of its readers.
Also, read: Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey
Tito is the only honest man [in the government]; the rest are thieves.Daily Maverick survey participant
He’s the only one who speaks the truth. He’s direct, not playing politics.Daily Maverick survey participant
Tito Mboweni – he seems less affected by political meddling and is a bastion of hope to us all. Long may he live… and stay in position!Daily Maverick survey participant
