[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema





Tito Mboweni – South Africa’s hip, dagga-loving Finance Minister – has joined the Jerusalema challenge that is sweeping the world.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in Parliament for his Budget speech on 26 February 2020. Picture: GCIS.

Watch this cute video of Minister Mboweni and “his boys” joyfully dancing to Master KG’s epic hit (132 600 views and counting!):

Jerusalema. The sound is here! With my boys!! We tried! Level 2!👌🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/iRmyGRjVtz — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 16, 2020

South Africans have retweeted Mboweni’s video 1300 times – one of those retweets from Master KG himself.

Mboweni is a wildly popular politician, according to this recent survey by Daily Maverick of its readers.

Tito is the only honest man [in the government]; the rest are thieves. Daily Maverick survey participant

He’s the only one who speaks the truth. He’s direct, not playing politics. Daily Maverick survey participant

Tito Mboweni – he seems less affected by political meddling and is a bastion of hope to us all. Long may he live… and stay in position! Daily Maverick survey participant

