'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left'

Cloete Murray (Sechaba Trust) is an insolvency and business rescue practitioner (BRP) who's rubbed shoulders with some "colourful characters", especially during the course of asset seizures as a liquidator.

Radovan Krejcir and his co-accused Veselin Laganin and Jason Dominguez in the dock at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 9 October 2012. Image: Mandy Wiener/EWN

On The Money Show, Murray recalls his dealings with Czech fugitive and convicted criminal, Radovan Krejcir.

We served a preservation order on him on a particular Friday. When I left an hour or two later he said to me, 'Listen, there's now way you're going to serve an order on me without having a braai with me!'. We made an arrangement for the following Friday... Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

Unfortunately he tried to skip the country a few days later and that was it - no braai! Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

I think it would have been a fascinating conversation. People like Radovan are portrayed in a specific manner in the press but they are often highly intelligent people and it's interesting to hear their view on the world and life in general. Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

They all seem to be very charming but I must say that charm seems to go away quite quickly once you start going into a conflict situation... Often you really see the dark side of that. Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

How does Murray manage that fine line when "interesting" people's intelligence is not matched by their level of integrity?

It's a difficult thing but we have specific rules and manners in which we deal and approach these matters and obviously before I get involved in any particular matter, be it a liquidation or a business rescue... there's an in-depth look at the matter and potential conflicts. Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

Murray discusses the particular tactics some practitioners employ and how the South African Revenue Service (Sars) selects these experts when it goes after delinquent tax payers.

Yes it is [a competitive space]... We had to go through quite a strenuous process of vetting, including interviews... Based on that process they identified a number of mostly insolvency practitioners, a few business rescue practitioners all over the country... Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

Ultimately in the Sars process the idea is to preserve assets until whatever tax disputes are resolved, so going through underwear drawers [as a tactic] I don't think will accomplish that... Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

You find some of these people are arrogant, they don't hide things, they live out in the open like buying these expensive cars and helicopters... but you'd find people like [Salim] Essa and the Guptas, they took the money and they left. Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

