'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left'
South Africa's not short on high-profile figures suspected of nefarious dealings.
Cloete Murray (Sechaba Trust) is an insolvency and business rescue practitioner (BRP) who's rubbed shoulders with some "colourful characters", especially during the course of asset seizures as a liquidator.
On The Money Show, Murray recalls his dealings with Czech fugitive and convicted criminal, Radovan Krejcir.
We served a preservation order on him on a particular Friday. When I left an hour or two later he said to me, 'Listen, there's now way you're going to serve an order on me without having a braai with me!'. We made an arrangement for the following Friday...Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust
Unfortunately he tried to skip the country a few days later and that was it - no braai!Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust
I think it would have been a fascinating conversation. People like Radovan are portrayed in a specific manner in the press but they are often highly intelligent people and it's interesting to hear their view on the world and life in general.Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust
They all seem to be very charming but I must say that charm seems to go away quite quickly once you start going into a conflict situation... Often you really see the dark side of that.Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust
How does Murray manage that fine line when "interesting" people's intelligence is not matched by their level of integrity?
It's a difficult thing but we have specific rules and manners in which we deal and approach these matters and obviously before I get involved in any particular matter, be it a liquidation or a business rescue... there's an in-depth look at the matter and potential conflicts.Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust
Murray discusses the particular tactics some practitioners employ and how the South African Revenue Service (Sars) selects these experts when it goes after delinquent tax payers.
Yes it is [a competitive space]... We had to go through quite a strenuous process of vetting, including interviews... Based on that process they identified a number of mostly insolvency practitioners, a few business rescue practitioners all over the country...Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust
Ultimately in the Sars process the idea is to preserve assets until whatever tax disputes are resolved, so going through underwear drawers [as a tactic] I don't think will accomplish that...Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust
You find some of these people are arrogant, they don't hide things, they live out in the open like buying these expensive cars and helicopters... but you'd find people like [Salim] Essa and the Guptas, they took the money and they left.Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust
Listen to the fascinating interview with Murray on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left'
More from Business
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points
We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays
There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store.Read More
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown
The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).Read More
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy?
You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomesRead More
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach
Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.Read More
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema
The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician.Read More
Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?
Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor.Read More
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals…
"It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect."Read More
Taxi violence: 'Law enforcement is in place. The army is in Bellville'
"Route invasion is at the heart of taxi violence," says Bonginkosi Madikizela (W Cape). "We’re getting close to a resolution."Read More
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA
Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.Read More
More from Opinion
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal'
"When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan.Read More
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA
Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.Read More
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?
Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer)
"The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there."Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'
Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).Read More
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years
The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism).Read More