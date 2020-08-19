SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "How the events of this year have changed the face of business, with a special emphasis on how businesses can help their employees deal with the changes"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett
Debbie Scheun - MD of Diversified Consulting
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation. 19 August 2020 6:33 PM
John Perlman returns to the airwaves to host 702’s Afternoon Drive show Seasoned broadcaster John Perlman is joining talk radio station 702 in September to host the Afternoon Drive show. 19 August 2020 6:16 PM
View all Local
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey 57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey. 19 August 2020 1:38 PM
View all Politics
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji Terminally ill Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman is stuck in Fiji on his boat 'The Millennium' and he's running out of his che... 19 August 2020 10:09 AM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
View all World
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays

19 August 2020 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
Debt Rescue
debt relief
Coronavirus
Debtbusters
COVID-19
payment holiday
Benay Sager

There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store.

More than 1.5 million South Africans opted to take the payment holiday offered by various credit providers during the three-month period from April to June.

Consumers believed it would help tide them over what was thought would be the worst period of the national lockdown.

Now the time has come to start paying the price for a decision that may have saved a business or a home.

RELATED: The payment holiday is over, now what?

Debt counselling company DebtBusters reports that the South Africans who participated have racked up an additional R20.7 billion in debt.

While a debt holiday might have been crucial for many, it's added around 4.2% to the repayments they now owe for those three months says Benay Sager, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of DebtBusters

For those who have a bond, or vehicle finance, generally those interest rates are lower so you would have had less of an additional debt burden.

Benay Sager, COO - DebtBusters

But if you are taking a debt holiday on unsecured loans which we know to be generally upwards of 20% in terms of the interest rate, then that added a significant amount to your debt pile that you need to pay back over the coming years.

Benay Sager, COO - DebtBusters

It's my sincere hope that the consumers who took up the offer were properly explained what they were getting themselves into... We have no reason to believe otherwise but we genuinely hope the consumers had done the sums before agreeing to it.

Benay Sager, COO - DebtBusters

Is there a possibility that the offer will come up again as the pandemic continues?

Listen to Sager's predictions below:


This article first appeared on 702 : SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays


19 August 2020 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
Debt Rescue
debt relief
Coronavirus
Debtbusters
COVID-19
payment holiday
Benay Sager

More from Business

credit-cardjpg

Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points

19 August 2020 8:46 PM

We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown

19 August 2020 7:42 PM

The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invitation to fight emoji 123rf

Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy?

19 August 2020 7:15 PM

You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

radovan-krejcirjpg

'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left'

19 August 2020 6:59 PM

What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyber-security-lockjpg

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

19 August 2020 6:33 PM

Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200226tito2gif

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

19 August 2020 3:31 PM

The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gambling casino dice playing cards poker chips 123rf

Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?

19 August 2020 2:16 PM

Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flower season A

[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals…

19 August 2020 10:57 AM

"It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

Taxi violence: 'Law enforcement is in place. The army is in Bellville'

19 August 2020 9:28 AM

"Route invasion is at the heart of taxi violence," says Bonginkosi Madikizela (W Cape). "We’re getting close to a resolution."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

new-pep-logo2jpg

PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA

18 August 2020 7:44 PM

Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Flower season A

[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals…

19 August 2020 10:57 AM

"It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-outlet-store-booze-spirits-brandy-whiskey-drinking-bottle-123rf

Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash

18 August 2020 7:21 PM

As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airbnb-logo-woman-searching-accommodation-options-travel-home-sharing-123rf

As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!

18 August 2020 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town aerial view stadium Lion's head 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

18 August 2020 11:36 AM

Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-gun-allen-pan-you-tbe-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem

18 August 2020 11:32 AM

On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it

18 August 2020 11:18 AM

South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home

18 August 2020 7:40 AM

You can still earn your Vitality points from home says Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

protective-mask-cloth-mask-valve-123rf

Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist

17 August 2020 11:28 AM

Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

Business Local

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

Business Politics Entertainment

SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

SA fraudster tricks credit bureau Experian into handing over data

19 August 2020 8:40 PM

Germany, France want more funding, power for WHO as part of sweeping reforms

19 August 2020 7:53 PM

Lukashenko orders Belarusian police to clear streets, EU announces sanctions

19 August 2020 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA