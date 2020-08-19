Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler followed up on the tale of an unsuspecting pensioner who was targeted while paying for her parking at a Midrand shopping centre.
A man posing as a security guard faked assistance, instructing the pensioner to enter her pin.
It didn't help that she covered her credit card with her hand, as is her habit.
The man distracted her... then stole her Discovery credit card while she was taking her parking ticket.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
In her haste, Rose called the Discovery Health emergency number, and lost precious minutes. She eventually called me [her husband] and I called the Discovery / FNB Fraud division, notifying them to cancel the card and stop all future transactions.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The fraudster must have managed to see the pin from the side says the victim's husband, as a transaction for R39, 800 had already been made.
Listen to the cautionary tale in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points
