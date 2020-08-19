Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app





With South Africa having reached its Covid-19 viral peak and level 2 lockdown restrictions now in place, many organisations will be looking to reopen their workplaces and prepare for returning employees.

Global software development company Zoho has come up with an app to help minimise the stress of the return to work transition - it's called BackToWork and it aims to help businesses return to the workplace safely and securely.

Zoho's Andrew Bourne explained to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane how it works:

This app is to simplify and manage safety as business go from the lockdown/remote working environment to the onsite environment. Andrew Bourne, Region Manager for Africa - Zoho

It will manage safe entry (to the workplace), it will track people's temperatures... Andrew Bourne, Region Manager for Africa - Zoho

Another feature, explains Bourne, is a wellness assessment:

It asks your staff different questions to make sure that they are healthy and happy Andrew Bourne, Region Manager for Africa - Zoho

And the app can even track things like sanitizer levels and equipment maintenance:

You can track you sanitizer stations, your thermometer... you can request maintenance and repairs. Andrew Bourne, Region Manager for Africa - Zoho

