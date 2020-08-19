Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
High court takes government to task over failing a vulnerable child with disabilities, in need of care, education and protection.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Today at 17:46
'Yes Yanga' and 'We Are One' by Refiloe Moahloli
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Moahloli - Author
Today at 18:09
Business rescue filings soar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:13
Experian, credit information services agency suffers a massive data breach
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferdie Pieterse - CEO at Experian South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Three months of payment holidays to cost consumers an additional R20.7 billion in debt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters
Today at 18:48
Curro releases results and ramps up online learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Epic Battle Royale between Apple Google and Fortnite
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Bank fraud and parking pay machines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Rowe - CEO and Co-Founder at Guidepost
Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts. 19 August 2020 5:16 PM
Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office. 19 August 2020 4:37 PM
[WATCH] Ladles of Love NGO creates advert to help mobilise more funding Charity organisation Ladles of Loves has released an emotive TV ad in a bid to help gain more donations and support. 19 August 2020 4:07 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey 57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey. 19 August 2020 1:38 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice? Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor. 19 August 2020 2:16 PM
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
Taxi violence: 'Law enforcement is in place. The army is in Bellville' "Route invasion is at the heart of taxi violence," says Bonginkosi Madikizela (W Cape). "We’re getting close to a resolution." 19 August 2020 9:28 AM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa. 18 August 2020 11:36 AM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app

19 August 2020 4:37 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
APP
COVID-19
working from home
Zoho

Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office.

With South Africa having reached its Covid-19 viral peak and level 2 lockdown restrictions now in place, many organisations will be looking to reopen their workplaces and prepare for returning employees.

Global software development company Zoho has come up with an app to help minimise the stress of the return to work transition - it's called BackToWork and it aims to help businesses return to the workplace safely and securely.

Zoho's Andrew Bourne explained to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane how it works:

This app is to simplify and manage safety as business go from the lockdown/remote working environment to the onsite environment.

Andrew Bourne, Region Manager for Africa - Zoho

It will manage safe entry (to the workplace), it will track people's temperatures...

Andrew Bourne, Region Manager for Africa - Zoho

Another feature, explains Bourne, is a wellness assessment:

It asks your staff different questions to make sure that they are healthy and happy

Andrew Bourne, Region Manager for Africa - Zoho

And the app can even track things like sanitizer levels and equipment maintenance:

You can track you sanitizer stations, your thermometer... you can request maintenance and repairs.

Andrew Bourne, Region Manager for Africa - Zoho

Find out more about the BackToWork app by clicking below:


