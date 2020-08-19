Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown





As the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing national lockdown mow down businesses, the figures for business rescue filings reflect the economic turmoil.

In the five months between April and August so far, 157 filings for business rescue were recorded according to recent figures released by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).

The total number for 2019 was 369.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein, a director of Werksmans Attorneys

It is certainly not looking great and I'm not sure if we're going to surpass the 369 from last year for last year, but when you look at the sectors it's quite interesting... Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

... the private sector - over 122 filings, the public sector - 4, and close corporations - 31. Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

The majority of filings have been in Gauteng at 44% followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

Manufacturing and hospitality are among just some of the industries hard-hit by the ongoing lockdown.

When you look at it, business rescue is industry-agnostic. It affects almost every sector in the South African economy and really what it does, it sorts out the companies that probably do need a restructuring, and the aim of the procedure is really for a fresh start. Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

If it doesn't work out, then liquidation is the only other option. Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

