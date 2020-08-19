Streaming issues? Report here
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown

19 August 2020 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Business rescue
Werksmans Attorneys
Eric Levenstein
Business rescue practitioners
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Business Rescue Plan

The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).

As the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing national lockdown mow down businesses, the figures for business rescue filings reflect the economic turmoil.

In the five months between April and August so far, 157 filings for business rescue were recorded according to recent figures released by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).

The total number for 2019 was 369.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein, a director of Werksmans Attorneys

It is certainly not looking great and I'm not sure if we're going to surpass the 369 from last year for last year, but when you look at the sectors it's quite interesting...

Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

... the private sector - over 122 filings, the public sector - 4, and close corporations - 31.

Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

The majority of filings have been in Gauteng at 44% followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

Manufacturing and hospitality are among just some of the industries hard-hit by the ongoing lockdown.

When you look at it, business rescue is industry-agnostic. It affects almost every sector in the South African economy and really what it does, it sorts out the companies that probably do need a restructuring, and the aim of the procedure is really for a fresh start.

Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

If it doesn't work out, then liquidation is the only other option.

Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown


