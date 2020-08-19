Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies
Insurance companies who have excluded larger tourism businesses from their interim relief payments are contributing to the devastation felt by those companies hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.
That's according to Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts.
ICA CEO Ryan Woolley says the impact of the pandemic, coupled with insurance companies' failure to honour the policies of some businesses has been devastating.
These companies are on their knees...Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
These are the guys that employ communities in some of the poorest parts of the country.Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
Last month the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Prudential Authority (PA)expressed concern over the treatment of customers whose business interruption insurance policies for contagious, infectious or notifiable diseases, were not honoured by some insurance firms.
The deal that was struck with the regulator was that these insurers either need to provide interim relief payments or alternatively settlements...Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
The guys that have come out and offered interim relief, some of them have started with only looking at customers that have got a R5 million rand turn over and as soon as it hits R50 million they're ignoring them.Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
That's just shortsighted and prejudicial to these larger companies.Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
Click below to listen to the full conversation:
