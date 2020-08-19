NSFAS has withdrawn funding from students who are 'abusing the system', says CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
'Yes Yanga' and 'We Are One' by Refiloe Moahloli
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Moahloli - Author
Today at 18:09
Business rescue filings soar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:13
Experian, credit information services agency suffers a massive data breach
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferdie Pieterse - CEO at Experian South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Three months of payment holidays to cost consumers an additional R20.7 billion in debt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters
Today at 18:48
Curro releases results and ramps up online learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Epic Battle Royale between Apple Google and Fortnite
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Bank fraud and parking pay machines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Rowe - CEO and Co-Founder at Guidepost
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NSFAS has withdrawn funding from students who are 'abusing the system', says CEO A total of 5,000 students who were funded for the 2020 academic year have been recently unfunded by the National Student Financial... 19 August 2020 5:38 PM
Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts. 19 August 2020 5:16 PM
Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office. 19 August 2020 4:37 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey 57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey. 19 August 2020 1:38 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice? Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor. 19 August 2020 2:16 PM
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
Taxi violence: 'Law enforcement is in place. The army is in Bellville' "Route invasion is at the heart of taxi violence," says Bonginkosi Madikizela (W Cape). "We’re getting close to a resolution." 19 August 2020 9:28 AM
View all Business
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa. 18 August 2020 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji Terminally ill Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman is stuck in Fiji on his boat 'The Millennium' and he's running out of his che... 19 August 2020 10:09 AM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
View all World
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

NSFAS has withdrawn funding from students who are 'abusing the system', says CEO

19 August 2020 5:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
NSFAS
nsfas funding
students unfunded

A total of 5,000 students who were funded for the 2020 academic year have been recently unfunded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

NSFAS says financial information obtained from SARS has revealed that these students' declared total household family income was above the R350,000 threshold.

The affected students will have 14 days to petition this decision by submitting proof of family income or change of income to NSFAS for review.

NSFAS CEO Dr. Randall Carolissen says students must submit all the documents need to the following email address: IncomeReview@nsfas.org.za.

Carolissen says the student funding scheme has found a more reliable way to validate and check applications against the SARS database.

He says the newly implemented income review process will be built into the application system going forward.

According to Carolissen, students have already submitted their petitioning documents, explaining the changes to their financial circumstances.

He says NSFAS will work to recover the funds given to the ineligible students and make sure the money is allocated to those who need it.

We've invited the students to make a petition to us because we understand that things could have changed in the meanwhile since we had access to the validation data.

Dr Randall Carolissen, CEO - NSFAS

We checked all the applicants against SARS and we found that these 5,000 - according to their household income - is above the threshold.

Dr Randall Carolissen, CEO - NSFAS

When students apply for NSFAS they have to declare their household income.

Dr Randall Carolissen, CEO - NSFAS

Based on the data, there are definitely people that should not be funded by NSFAS with [a household income] way above the threshold.

Dr Randall Carolissen, CEO - NSFAS

We've had reports from different campuses that students are abusing the NSFAS systems and are living lavish lifestyles, which is not the spirit of the funding.

Dr Randall Carolissen, CEO - NSFAS

Meanwhile, some young South Africans on social media have argued that the NSFAS administration is failing students, particularly those in the so-called missing middle.

An online petition has been created urging Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande to support students in the missing middle who cannot afford university fees.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:


19 August 2020 5:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
NSFAS
nsfas funding
students unfunded

More from Local

20200731slowdriveprotestjfif

Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies

19 August 2020 5:16 PM

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app

19 August 2020 4:37 PM

Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ladles-of-love-advertjpg

[WATCH] Ladles of Love NGO creates advert to help mobilise more funding

19 August 2020 4:07 PM

Charity organisation Ladles of Loves has released an emotive TV ad in a bid to help gain more donations and support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old couple 123rf

New financial product will help older, cash-strapped home-owners

19 August 2020 2:41 PM

Retirees who own their homes but are short of cash can now apply for a loan, or “reverse mortgage,” as Refilwe Moloto discovers...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gambling casino dice playing cards poker chips 123rf

Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?

19 August 2020 2:16 PM

Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby ball on field 123rf

SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support

19 August 2020 1:44 PM

What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey

19 August 2020 1:38 PM

57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecd-jobspng

ECD sector stages nationwide protest over 'illogical' spending by Minister Zulu

19 August 2020 12:57 PM

Employees in the early childhood development (ECD) sector and their supporters are embarking on a week-long national protest to highlight their plight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blm-4jpeg

'White SAns should visit townships to appreciate why BLM is important'

19 August 2020 12:49 PM

Listeners to Today with Kieno Kammies shared their thoughts on the black lives matter movement in a South African context...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200505-patricia-de-lille-edjpg

De Lille: SIU to probe senior officials involved in Beitbridge fence tender saga

19 August 2020 12:06 PM

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says some of her department's officials will be pursued by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

Business Politics Entertainment

SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support

Local Sport

Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Here comes the bride: Tourism Minister says wedding ceremonies can resume

19 August 2020 5:56 PM

Stage 2 power cuts to continue on Thursday, says Eskom

19 August 2020 5:45 PM

Denel made R1.7 billion annual loss, Department of Public Enterprises confirms

19 August 2020 4:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA