NSFAS has withdrawn funding from students who are 'abusing the system', says CEO
NSFAS says financial information obtained from SARS has revealed that these students' declared total household family income was above the R350,000 threshold.
The affected students will have 14 days to petition this decision by submitting proof of family income or change of income to NSFAS for review.
NSFAS CEO Dr. Randall Carolissen says students must submit all the documents need to the following email address: IncomeReview@nsfas.org.za.
Carolissen says the student funding scheme has found a more reliable way to validate and check applications against the SARS database.
He says the newly implemented income review process will be built into the application system going forward.
According to Carolissen, students have already submitted their petitioning documents, explaining the changes to their financial circumstances.
He says NSFAS will work to recover the funds given to the ineligible students and make sure the money is allocated to those who need it.
We've invited the students to make a petition to us because we understand that things could have changed in the meanwhile since we had access to the validation data.Dr Randall Carolissen, CEO - NSFAS
We checked all the applicants against SARS and we found that these 5,000 - according to their household income - is above the threshold.Dr Randall Carolissen, CEO - NSFAS
When students apply for NSFAS they have to declare their household income.Dr Randall Carolissen, CEO - NSFAS
Based on the data, there are definitely people that should not be funded by NSFAS with [a household income] way above the threshold.Dr Randall Carolissen, CEO - NSFAS
We've had reports from different campuses that students are abusing the NSFAS systems and are living lavish lifestyles, which is not the spirit of the funding.Dr Randall Carolissen, CEO - NSFAS
Meanwhile, some young South Africans on social media have argued that the NSFAS administration is failing students, particularly those in the so-called missing middle.
An online petition has been created urging Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande to support students in the missing middle who cannot afford university fees.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
More from Local
Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies
Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts.Read More
Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app
Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office.Read More
[WATCH] Ladles of Love NGO creates advert to help mobilise more funding
Charity organisation Ladles of Loves has released an emotive TV ad in a bid to help gain more donations and support.Read More
New financial product will help older, cash-strapped home-owners
Retirees who own their homes but are short of cash can now apply for a loan, or “reverse mortgage,” as Refilwe Moloto discovers...Read More
Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?
Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor.Read More
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support
What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently?Read More
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey
57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.Read More
ECD sector stages nationwide protest over 'illogical' spending by Minister Zulu
Employees in the early childhood development (ECD) sector and their supporters are embarking on a week-long national protest to highlight their plight.Read More
'White SAns should visit townships to appreciate why BLM is important'
Listeners to Today with Kieno Kammies shared their thoughts on the black lives matter movement in a South African context...Read More
De Lille: SIU to probe senior officials involved in Beitbridge fence tender saga
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says some of her department's officials will be pursued by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).Read More