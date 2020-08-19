John Perlman returns to the airwaves to host 702’s Afternoon Drive show
702, CapeTalk's sister station under the Primedia Broadcasting stable, made the announcement on Wednesday.
Perlman says he's excited to be returning to 702, the very first radio station to give him a chance, first as a football reporter in the 1980s and later as a stand-in talk show host.
All my first opportunities in this medium came via 702... It's back to where I got my first chance, it's great!John Perlman
I contacted John Robbie who was then running an afternoon sports show on Saturdays... that's how I literally got my voice on air in South Africa for the very first time.John Perlman
Perlman returns to 702 after leaving Kaya FM in July where he hosted Today with John Perlman for 13 years.
He will replace Joanne Joseph, who has hosted the Afternoon Drive show since 2018.
I'me excited and a little bit nervous because it's a new challenge... It's nerves of knowing it's an important ad big opportunity.John Perlman
Perlman says broadcasters have an important role to play during the lockdown period as many radio listeners are experiencing heightened anxiety levels because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It's a big challenge for us to finetune what we're doing and try and pick up that mood.John Perlman
Never before have we lived in a time when the answers have been so unclear for so many questions... My philosophy for radio has been: I can't promise you answers but I can promise you better questions.John Perlman
The talk radio veteran chats to his former Kaya FM colleague Koketso Sachane about his new chapter at 702.
Listen below for more:
