Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1
The City of Cape Town announced on Monday that the total capacity of dams supplying the Cape Metro increased to 84,0% for the week 10 – 16 August 2020, up from 80,4% the previous week.
By comparison, for the same period one year ago, they were at 81.4%, and with the Cape rain season still far from over, things are on track for the levels to rise even further.
With the dams supplying the Cape Metro showing a steady improvement this winter, many have been asking whether there will be a further easing of Cape Town's water restrictions. Refilwe Moloto speaks to the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg.
We are in a far better position when it comes to dam level recovery.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
Prior to the recent spate of rainfall, the Cape Town winter rainfall levels have been below average.
But only a week ago it became on par with average rainfall. We are not yet back to pre-drought averages.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
She acknowledges there has been good rainfall experienced lately, but the City is not yet consistently experiencing above-average levels.
This means forward planning remains critically important in terms of water management.
She says the City of Cape Town water tariffs is set only to recoup the expected costs of operations and maintenance.
Level 1 water restrictions remain in place.
We are currently on level 1 tariffs which is much lower than we were during the drought and the tariff reflects the costs related to levels of water consumption.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
The R100 fixed charge introduced during the drought is not an additional charge but part of the consumptive
The consumption portion is lower than it would be if there was no fixed charge, so the fixed charge is not an extra charge but a replacement part of that consumptive tariff to ensure the City receives an adequate revenue to cover operations as well as maintenance and repair of infrastructure regardless of water usage.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
She says augmentation water source projects are underway.
25% of our water will come from alternative sources.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
Listen to the interview with Xanthea Limberg below:
