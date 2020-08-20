Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Today at 12:12
Experian data breach - Sabric responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nischal Mewalal - CEO l at South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)
Today at 12:15
SIU is probing irregular procurement of probing 100s of PPE contracts- Scopa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alf Lees
Today at 12:15
Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly - Cont'd
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wikus Steyl
Today at 12:23
Zandile Gumede sworn in as ANC MPL in KwaZulu-Natal- Former PP responds.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adv Thuli Madonsela- Former PP- Chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.
Today at 12:27
Dischem being found guilty of price fixing of masks during the pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 12:27
Joburg to implement credit controls again.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC
Today at 12:34
Outcry at King David Mowbray club renewal lease of R1000pm - Ndifuna Ukwazi responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Mandisa Shandu
Today at 12:37
Acting CSA president speaks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Beresford Williams - President at Western Province Cricket
Today at 12:37
Data breach at Experian, 24 million South Africans' personal information exposed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 12:40
SA bill to ban smoking in public areas being finalised - NCAS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sharon Nyatsanza - Project & Communications Manager at National Council Against Smoking
Today at 12:41
CLIP: US election 2020: Obama launches blistering attack on Trump's 'reality show' presidency
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
US elections: We get an update on the latest and how important Kamala Harris is for Joe Biden's campaign...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr David Monyae is Co-Director of the UJCI. An international relations and foreign policy expert.
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Ster Kinekor will reopen cinemas at the end of August – here's what to expect
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ryan Williams - Ster Kinekor CEO
Today at 12:56
Elaine signs to Columbia Records
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
Today at 13:20
Two oceans aquarium preparing to reopen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Renee Leeuwner - Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - how to balance community and conservation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
James Suter
Today at 13:50
Sakikhamva Foundation event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fatima Jakoet - Founder at Sakhikamva Foundation
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1

20 August 2020 7:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Water
Cape Town
Cape Town dam levels
Water augmentation plans

The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply.

The City of Cape Town announced on Monday that the total capacity of dams supplying the Cape Metro increased to 84,0% for the week 10 – 16 August 2020, up from 80,4% the previous week.

By comparison, for the same period one year ago, they were at 81.4%, and with the Cape rain season still far from over, things are on track for the levels to rise even further.

With the dams supplying the Cape Metro showing a steady improvement this winter, many have been asking whether there will be a further easing of Cape Town's water restrictions. Refilwe Moloto speaks to the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg.

We are in a far better position when it comes to dam level recovery.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

Prior to the recent spate of rainfall, the Cape Town winter rainfall levels have been below average.

But only a week ago it became on par with average rainfall. We are not yet back to pre-drought averages.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

She acknowledges there has been good rainfall experienced lately, but the City is not yet consistently experiencing above-average levels.

This means forward planning remains critically important in terms of water management.

She says the City of Cape Town water tariffs is set only to recoup the expected costs of operations and maintenance.

Level 1 water restrictions remain in place.

We are currently on level 1 tariffs which is much lower than we were during the drought and the tariff reflects the costs related to levels of water consumption.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

The R100 fixed charge introduced during the drought is not an additional charge but part of the consumptive

The consumption portion is lower than it would be if there was no fixed charge, so the fixed charge is not an extra charge but a replacement part of that consumptive tariff to ensure the City receives an adequate revenue to cover operations as well as maintenance and repair of infrastructure regardless of water usage.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

She says augmentation water source projects are underway.

25% of our water will come from alternative sources.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

Listen to the interview with Xanthea Limberg below:


Water
Cape Town
Cape Town dam levels
Water augmentation plans

Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany!

20 August 2020 10:16 AM

A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out...

R200k reward offered for info on Golden Arrow bus torching

20 August 2020 9:47 AM

Golden Arrow say they've been forced to spend in excess of R19m this year replacing buses damaged by criminals.

'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make'

20 August 2020 9:40 AM

"Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points

19 August 2020 8:46 PM

We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

19 August 2020 6:33 PM

Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.

John Perlman returns to the airwaves to host 702’s Afternoon Drive show

19 August 2020 6:16 PM

Seasoned broadcaster John Perlman is joining talk radio station 702 in September to host the Afternoon Drive show.

NSFAS has withdrawn funding from students who are 'abusing the system', says CEO

19 August 2020 5:38 PM

A total of 5,000 students who were funded for the 2020 academic year have been recently unfunded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies

19 August 2020 5:16 PM

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts.

Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app

19 August 2020 4:37 PM

Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office.

[WATCH] Ladles of Love NGO creates advert to help mobilise more funding

19 August 2020 4:07 PM

Charity organisation Ladles of Loves has released an emotive TV ad in a bid to help gain more donations and support.

'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving in to Mozambique

20 August 2020 12:07 PM

Jasmin Opperman provides detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups invlovement in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado.

Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown

19 August 2020 7:42 PM

The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

19 August 2020 3:31 PM

The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician.

Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey

19 August 2020 1:38 PM

57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.

Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed

19 August 2020 1:30 PM

Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north.

Cape Town dep mayor update on R15 billion Harbour Arch going ahead

19 August 2020 10:32 AM

While the development will include 100 units of inclusionary housing, Ian Neilson says one cannot ignore market forces.

Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?

18 August 2020 3:16 PM

Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto.

W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing

18 August 2020 1:18 PM

All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged.

Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot

18 August 2020 9:07 AM

We're looking for leaders who are authentic, kind, and who take in the lived realities of our people, says Ntuli.

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

