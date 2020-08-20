D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA





South Africa may be loosening restrictions as we believe we've already navigated our infection peak.

But there are concerns in Southeast Asia that a new form of the coronavirus is emerging, and while little is known about it, experts in Hong Kong and Malaysia fear it may be more contagious than the current virus.

For now, it is called D614G and is believed to have reached the region because an individual returning from India did not stick to their 14-day quarantine.

Prof. Penny Moore, Associate professor and South African research chair of virus-host dynamics, for National Institute for Communicable Diseases at Wits talks to Refilwe

Moloto about concerns emerging in Southeast Asia that another more contagious form of the coronavirus is emerging.

It is a mutation in the spiked protein of the coronavirus which is the protein that gives it the name - the coronavirus comes from the crown that makes it look so pretty. Prof Penny Moore, South African research chair of virus-host dynamics - NICD

The spikes or crown on the virus enable it to enter hosts.

The spiked protein allows the virus to find the host receptors and that's what allows it to enter host cells. Prof Penny Moore, South African research chair of virus-host dynamics - NICD

When the virus first emerged in China, its spiked protein had a 'D' position 614.

This mutation changes the amino acid at position 614, from D which is aspartic acid to G which is glycine.

As the virus swept across the world, that D was replaced globally by a 'G' and that's where we have D614G, a switch from a D to a G - so it's a simple change from one amino acid Prof Penny Moore, South African research chair of virus-host dynamics - NICD

While this is a mutation that has been picked up in Asia, she says the virus in South Africa has always been a D614G.

So this is not news to us in South Africa. Prof Penny Moore, South African research chair of virus-host dynamics - NICD

It's also the virus that is representative of virtually 97% of the viruses across the world, in America and Europe. Prof Penny Moore, South African research chair of virus-host dynamics - NICD

Is this perhaps because in Asia this is only spreading back there now?

In China where initially they only had the D variants, they are now starting to see the more recent viruses have the 'G' variant - It's a bit of a reverse switch to what the rest of the world saw. Prof Penny Moore, South African research chair of virus-host dynamics - NICD

South Africa received the virus later so always had the D614G variant.

This is a very normal part of virus evolution. Prof Penny Moore, South African research chair of virus-host dynamics - NICD

The coronavirus is very unlike HIV, she explains. HIV mutates extremely rapidly.

The coronavirus is different in that it mutates much more slowly which is a very fortunate thing for us when dealing with the pandemic. Prof Penny Moore, South African research chair of virus-host dynamics - NICD

It makes designing vaccines much easier, she adds.

She says there is some controversial test tube research that has been conducted showing the G-variant that is present in South Africa is more infectious than the previous variation.

But it's very difficult to translate a test tube experiment into what happens in infections in humans. The evidence we have right now doesn't show any significant difference in infection levels in humans. Prof Penny Moore, South African research chair of virus-host dynamics - NICD

It has not impacted how South Africa has had to deal with the pandemic, she says.

She says, however, the virus will continue to change, albeit slowly.

In South Africa, no changes have been seen in the spiked protein and that is key to vaccine efficacy once a vaccine has been developed.

So far so good, but no room for complacency...We are aware of it we are ahead of the curve in that sequencing efforts are already in place that we can stay one step ahead of that. Prof Penny Moore, South African research chair of virus-host dynamics - NICD

