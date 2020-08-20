R200k reward offered for info on Golden Arrow bus torching





A R200 000 reward is being offered for information relating to the torching of five Golden Arrow buses in Cape Town over the past few days.

In the latest incident in Philippi on Monday, two vehicles were set alight and at the weekend arsonists struck again, targetting three buses in Delft.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke says attacks like these are nothing new for the transport company:

Last year we lost 13 buses, the year before we lost ten. Bronwen Dyke, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

This can't carry on. This needs to stop now. Bronwen Dyke, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

We need help and that's part of the reason we've come forward and offered this reward in the hopes that it will motivate somebody to come forward and say, we know who's doing this. Bronwen Dyke, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

Dyke says the total cost of replacing the buses so far this year has been over R19 million.

A total of eight buses have been set alight this year.

A new bus costs about R2.4 million to replace. Bronwen Dyke, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

These are definitely not victimless crimes. Not only do our drivers and passengers have to be scared, but our passengers have to foot the bill for these criminal acts. Bronwen Dyke, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

Anyone with information can contact 021 507 8800 or email information@gabs.co.za

Do you have information on the bus attacks? Click below to find out how you can bring the perpetrators to justice: