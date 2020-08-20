'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make'
Remdesivir – a broad-spectrum antiviral drug – has been proven to reduce the recovery time of hospitalised Covid-19 patients by more than 25%.
Remdesivir cuts recovery times form 15 days to 11 days in hospital.Joan van Dyk, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
With few intensive care beds, each day counts - it could be a valuable weapon in South Africa’s arsenal.
Also, it’s important to see how well the drug works in Black African populations as most studies have been conducted among white Americans and Europeans.
Remdesivir is cheap to make, yet fatally expensive.
It costs about R175 per treatment to make, but even generic drug companies are charging up to R10 000.
… It might not be a good fit for us, because it’s so expensive. It costs R950 per dose and you need between five and 11 doses…Joan van Dyk, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment. Even the generic company Cipla’s cost more than R10 000 per person! Even though it’s seven times cheaper than Gilead Sciences’ original medicine which in the US costs R10 000 per dose – and you need 10 or 11 doses!Joan van Dyk, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Joan van Dyk, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.
Remdesivir interferes with the virus’ ability to make copies of itself…Joan van Dyk, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Remdesivir doesn’t affect the death-rate at all. It’s just about the recovery rate in hospital…Joan van Dyk, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
On a population level… how fairly can people access this medicine? … Cipla South Africa initially only had enough for 5000 patients – which 5000 patients will get this?Joan van Dyk, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
