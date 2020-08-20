Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone





Dr. Dale Rae, who leads the Sleep Science unit at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa, says the Covid-19 lockdown has caused disrupted routines and heightened stress levels.

She's warned that poor quality sleep may compromise your energy levels, immune system, mood, metabolism, and overall health.

If you want to ruin sleep, you just need to pop a bit of anxiety into the mix, that's certainly what we've seen happen during the lockdown. Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (UCT)

People have so many new things and really serious matters to contend with as they are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (UCT)

If there have been a lot things that have been stressing us out, and making us ancious, that when these thoughts and worries come to the fore, making Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (UCT)

