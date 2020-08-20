Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Sannie Fox
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sannie Fox
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
These Are Not Gentle People by Andrew Harding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Harding - Author
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
The JAG Foundation quiz evening
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barry Clarke - General Manager at JAG
Today at 16:10
Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout resigns, causing more tension.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 16:20
SIU probes R5.08-bn in questionable Covid-19 tenders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Mills Soko - South Africa must rethink its policy towards Zimbabwe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mills Soko - Director at Graduate School of Business (GSB UCT)
Today at 17:20
Premier of the WC's weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Kugandrie Govender appointed new CSA acting CEO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kugandrie Govender - Acting CEO of CSA
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
Explained: The Experian attack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone

20 August 2020 2:33 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Health
Stress
Anxiety
Insomnia
sleep
sleep patterns
covid-19 pandemic

The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae.

Dr. Dale Rae, who leads the Sleep Science unit at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa, says the Covid-19 lockdown has caused disrupted routines and heightened stress levels.

She's warned that poor quality sleep may compromise your energy levels, immune system, mood, metabolism, and overall health.

RELATED: Weighted blankets do help people snooze quicker. A sleep doctor explains how

If you want to ruin sleep, you just need to pop a bit of anxiety into the mix, that's certainly what we've seen happen during the lockdown.

Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (UCT)

People have so many new things and really serious matters to contend with as they are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (UCT)

If there have been a lot things that have been stressing us out, and making us ancious, that when these thoughts and worries come to the fore, making

Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (UCT)

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:


