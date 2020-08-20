Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany!

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Today at 12:12
Experian data breach - Sabric responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nischal Mewalal - CEO l at South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)
Today at 12:15
SIU is probing irregular procurement of probing 100s of PPE contracts- Scopa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alf Lees
Today at 12:15
Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly - Cont'd
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wikus Steyl
Today at 12:23
Zandile Gumede sworn in as ANC MPL in KwaZulu-Natal- Former PP responds.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adv Thuli Madonsela- Former PP- Chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.
Today at 12:27
Dischem being found guilty of price fixing of masks during the pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 12:27
Joburg to implement credit controls again.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC
Today at 12:34
Outcry at King David Mowbray club renewal lease of R1000pm - Ndifuna Ukwazi responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Mandisa Shandu
Today at 12:37
Acting CSA president speaks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Beresford Williams - President at Western Province Cricket
Today at 12:37
Data breach at Experian, 24 million South Africans’ personal information exposed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 12:40
SA bill to ban smoking in public areas being finalised - NCAS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sharon Nyatsanza - Project & Communications Manager at National Council Against Smoking
Today at 12:41
CLIP: US election 2020: Obama launches blistering attack on Trump's 'reality show' presidency
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
US elections: We get an update on the latest and how important Kamala Harris is for Joe Biden's campaign...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr David Monyae is Co-Director of the UJCI. An international relations and foreign policy expert.
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Ster Kinekor will reopen cinemas at the end of August – here’s what to expect
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ryan Williams - Ster Kinekor CEO
Today at 12:56
Elaine signs to Columbia Records
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
Today at 13:20
Two oceans aquarium preparing to reopen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Renee Leeuwner - Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - how to balance community and conservation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
James Suter
Today at 13:50
Sakikhamva Foundation event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fatima Jakoet - Founder at Sakhikamva Foundation
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
R200k reward offered for info on Golden Arrow bus torching Golden Arrow say they've been forced to spend in excess of R19m this year replacing buses damaged by criminals. 20 August 2020 9:47 AM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving in to Mozambique Jasmin Opperman provides detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups invlovement in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving in to Mozambique Jasmin Opperman provides detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups invlovement in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany!

20 August 2020 10:16 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Germany
Dogs
dog walking

A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out...

There was widespread outrage among South African dog owners earlier this year when they were told they wouldn't be allowed to walk their dogs under Level 5 of the national lockdown.

But over in Germany, plans are underway to introduce a new law meaning pet owners could face criminal charges if they don't ensure their four-legged friends go for a walk or run in the garden at least twice a day for up to one hour.

The country's agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner made the announcement this week saying “Pets are not cuddly toys - their needs have to be considered,".

If passed, the law will come into effect in 2021.

Apparently 9.4 million German dogs are not getting the exercise or stimuli that they need.

Stephan Lombard, Producer - Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

If the law is passed owners will not be allowed to keep their dogs chained for long periods of time and will not be allowed to leave dogs alone the whole day.

Stephan Lombard, Producer - Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

The big question is, how do you enforce something like this?

Stephan Lombard, Producer - Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Listen to the full Social Rundown by clicking below:


bus1jpg

R200k reward offered for info on Golden Arrow bus torching

20 August 2020 9:47 AM

Golden Arrow say they've been forced to spend in excess of R19m this year replacing buses damaged by criminals.

Read More arrow_forward

Pharmaceutical pharma drug 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make'

20 August 2020 9:40 AM

"Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Read More arrow_forward

ewn-steenbras-damjpg

Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1

20 August 2020 7:48 AM

The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply.

Read More arrow_forward

credit-cardjpg

Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points

19 August 2020 8:46 PM

We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

cyber-security-lockjpg

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

19 August 2020 6:33 PM

Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.

Read More arrow_forward

john-perlmanjpg

John Perlman returns to the airwaves to host 702’s Afternoon Drive show

19 August 2020 6:16 PM

Seasoned broadcaster John Perlman is joining talk radio station 702 in September to host the Afternoon Drive show.

Read More arrow_forward

200511-carolissen-nsfas-edjpg

NSFAS has withdrawn funding from students who are 'abusing the system', says CEO

19 August 2020 5:38 PM

A total of 5,000 students who were funded for the 2020 academic year have been recently unfunded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Read More arrow_forward

20200731slowdriveprotestjfif

Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies

19 August 2020 5:16 PM

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts.

Read More arrow_forward

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app

19 August 2020 4:37 PM

Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office.

Read More arrow_forward

ladles-of-love-advertjpg

[WATCH] Ladles of Love NGO creates advert to help mobilise more funding

19 August 2020 4:07 PM

Charity organisation Ladles of Loves has released an emotive TV ad in a bid to help gain more donations and support.

Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA

20 August 2020 9:25 AM

The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore.

Read More arrow_forward

oil-spill-generic-image-water-beach-coast-ocean-salvage-teams-123rf

Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal'

19 August 2020 12:38 PM

"When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan.

Read More arrow_forward

mark-on-boatpng

SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji

19 August 2020 10:09 AM

Terminally ill Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman is stuck in Fiji on his boat 'The Millennium' and he's running out of his chemo medication.

Read More arrow_forward

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital

16 August 2020 1:14 PM

US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness.

Read More arrow_forward

cat-black-pet-animal-123rf

'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam

14 August 2020 4:57 PM

Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam.

Read More arrow_forward

US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris 123rfpolitics 123rf

'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America'

12 August 2020 1:05 PM

US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming.

Read More arrow_forward

oil-spill-generic-image-water-beach-coast-ocean-salvage-teams-123rf

Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship

11 August 2020 11:45 AM

It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocean could lead to an ecological catastrophe.

Read More arrow_forward

temperature-fever-Covid19-symptom-thermometer-medicine-virus-flu-infection-123rf

Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims

8 August 2020 12:20 PM

UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of symptoms.

Read More arrow_forward

olympic-champ-ledecky-gotmilkchallenge-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head

7 August 2020 10:34 AM

American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop.

Read More arrow_forward

oranges-1117628-1920jpg

Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports

6 August 2020 8:38 PM

Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.

Read More arrow_forward

