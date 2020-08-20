Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany!





There was widespread outrage among South African dog owners earlier this year when they were told they wouldn't be allowed to walk their dogs under Level 5 of the national lockdown.

But over in Germany, plans are underway to introduce a new law meaning pet owners could face criminal charges if they don't ensure their four-legged friends go for a walk or run in the garden at least twice a day for up to one hour.

The country's agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner made the announcement this week saying “Pets are not cuddly toys - their needs have to be considered,".

If passed, the law will come into effect in 2021.

Apparently 9.4 million German dogs are not getting the exercise or stimuli that they need. Stephan Lombard, Producer - Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

If the law is passed owners will not be allowed to keep their dogs chained for long periods of time and will not be allowed to leave dogs alone the whole day. Stephan Lombard, Producer - Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

The big question is, how do you enforce something like this? Stephan Lombard, Producer - Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Listen to the full Social Rundown by clicking below: