'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Sannie Fox
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sannie Fox
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
These Are Not Gentle People by Andrew Harding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Harding - Author
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
The JAG Foundation quiz evening
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barry Clarke - General Manager at JAG
Today at 16:10
Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout resigns, causing more tension.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 16:20
SIU probes R5.08-bn in questionable Covid-19 tenders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Mills Soko - South Africa must rethink its policy towards Zimbabwe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mills Soko - Director at Graduate School of Business (GSB UCT)
Today at 17:20
Premier of the WC's weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Kugandrie Govender appointed new CSA acting CEO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kugandrie Govender - Acting CEO of CSA
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
Explained: The Experian attack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate. 20 August 2020 2:48 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
View all Local
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
View all Politics
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register "Waspa" is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS junk. "The move is nicely timed," says Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable). 20 August 2020 2:26 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Business
Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expe... 20 August 2020 2:33 PM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique

20 August 2020 12:07 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado.

A key port in Mozambique, which acts as the gateway to multi-million Rand natural gas operations has been captured by an extremist terror group.

There are calls for SADC to step in and deal with the clear threat of the Islamic State-linked terror group, Ansar al-Sunnah, who have claimed more than 1000 lives in the north of Mozambique, according to sources in the region.

The heavily armed group has fended off military interventions by the government as well as South African private mercenaries.

Jasmine Opperman, analyst at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the threat posed by the Islamic State of Iraq (IS)-linked terror group, Ansar al-Sunna, who have seized the crucial northern Mozambique port of Mocímboa da Praia.

She says the influences are coming mainly from Tanzania and the DRC.

We're talking about well-trained fighters who have experience. The insurgent in Cabo Delgado at a local level do not have that experience...experienced fighters coming into Cabo Delgado and that is of utmost concern.

Jasmine Opperman, Analyst - Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project

The infiltration of Al-Sunna goes back to 2017 when they were involved in the attack in the town of Mocimboa da Praia.

She says the influence of these foreigners has increased the locals' ability to coordinate and attack.

If you talk to local insurgents, they refer to themselves as Shabaabs. not as Al-Sunna which indicates that the local roots are still predominant in terms of driving the insurgency.

Jasmine Opperman, Analyst - Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project

But, all these influences have spilt over and integrated into the local insurgents

And that has integrated into the insurgency irrespective of the local roots driving the insurgancy. So we are seeing regional meeting local.

Jasmine Opperman, Analyst - Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project

She sees prior local insurgencies saw the use of machetes, but now the use of RPG7 firearms is prevalent.

Local ability and access to weapons have significantly increased.

Jasmine Opperman, Analyst - Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project

She believes they rely on local funding streams.

But I am not denying that there are foreign funds coming in to support them, but if you see how local banks and food supplies are targetted, as well as government security forces to access weapons, then their local supply stream remains overwhelming and they are reliant on that.

Jasmine Opperman, Analyst - Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project

RELATED: Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed

She says since Islamic State first began taking credit for attacks in 2019 in the region, video and other evidence of 35 attacks show that their involvement cannot be ignored.

We cannot ignore the fact that the Islamic State is in a process of hijacking the insurgencies.

Jasmine Opperman, Analyst - Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project

It is part of Isis global strategy and should come as no surprise, says Opperman.

The question many are asking is how does this impact South African security?

The risk for South Africa is not a direct spill over into South Africa as seen in Cabo Delgado but if we have an international terr group well set in Mozambique we have to take it seriously.

Jasmine Opperman, Analyst - Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project

She says the concern lies in South Africa's capacity.

To send in the military now will not solve the problem.

Jasmine Opperman, Analyst - Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project

20 August 2020 12:07 PM
by Barbara Friedman

More from Africa

absa-insights-natural-resources-thumbnailjpg

Can I have some beer with my oil and gold?

20 August 2020 2:39 PM

Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ISIS Islamic State 123rf

Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed

19 August 2020 1:30 PM

Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oil-spill-generic-image-water-beach-coast-ocean-salvage-teams-123rf

Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal'

19 August 2020 12:38 PM

"When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elephants-kruger20190729-0302jpg

No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out

12 August 2020 11:18 AM

The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconclusive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

performance-3202707-1920jpg

Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians

6 August 2020 9:03 PM

'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sheep-squashed-together-herd-farm-animals-live-export-trade-livestock-123rf

NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export

5 August 2020 4:55 PM

Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I love Zimbabwe 123rf 123rfAfrica

Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA

5 August 2020 9:37 AM

Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag 123rf

Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests

3 August 2020 5:13 PM

Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Alex SANDF

'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer

20 August 2020 1:33 PM

Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ewn-steenbras-damjpg

Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1

20 August 2020 7:48 AM

The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown

19 August 2020 7:42 PM

The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200226tito2gif

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

19 August 2020 3:31 PM

The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey

19 August 2020 1:38 PM

57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ISIS Islamic State 123rf

Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed

19 August 2020 1:30 PM

Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

Cape Town dep mayor update on R15 billion Harbour Arch going ahead

19 August 2020 10:32 AM

While the development will include 100 units of inclusionary housing, Ian Neilson says one cannot ignore market forces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nuclear power station The Simpsons Universal Studios 123rf 123rfbusiness

Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?

18 August 2020 3:16 PM

Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180806taxis

W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing

18 August 2020 1:18 PM

All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbali

Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot

18 August 2020 9:07 AM

We're looking for leaders who are authentic, kind, and who take in the lived realities of our people, says Ntuli.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register

Business Lifestyle

'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'

Business Local Opinion

Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Africa reports 'hopeful' daily drop in coronavirus cases

20 August 2020 2:51 PM

CoCT confirms sacking of senior official accused of raping girl (13)

20 August 2020 2:26 PM

Nehawu to picket next week to highlight healthcare workers' plight

20 August 2020 2:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA