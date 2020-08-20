'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
During the early stages of Covid-9 lockdown, on the Easter Weekend, Colins Khosa a resident in Alexandra in Johannesburg was killed by SANDF soldiers who entered his property where he was legally drinking alcohol, accusing him of violating the state of disaster regulations.
40-year-old Khosa got into an altercation with the soldiers in his own home witnessed by his partner and children.
Military Ombudsman Vusumuzi Masondo on Wednesday found the soldiers involved to have acted improperly. and has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against them as well as the commander of the platoon they belong to.
The Khosa family lawyer Wikus Steyl talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report said he hoped this report would bring them some closure.
This report certainly aids in both civil and criminal claims.Wikus Steyl - Khosa family lawyer
Steyl says the findings confirm the account of events presented by the Khosa family.
It was confirmed by other witnesses in this Ombud investigation. The truth has always remained the truth and I do not see how the soldiers or the minister can get any real valid defence against this.Wikus Steyl - Khosa family lawyer
Neither Steyl nor the Khosa family were informed directly about the findings, he adds.
I only found out late last night through another journalist. I did not even know the report was finalised on 5 August or that it was discussed in Parliament yesterday.Wikus Steyl - Khosa family lawyer
He contacted the family immediately.
As soon as I heard about it I contacted all the Khosa family members I could and explained what had happened and they were very happy with the report and accepted as is.Wikus Steyl - Khosa family lawyer
What will the criminal and civil complaints entail?
On the criminal complaint, murderers must go to jail. It's as simple as that. Soldiers killed Collins for not doing anything and the civil claim is to take care of the family, children, and others he was supporting during his life.Wikus Steyl - Khosa family lawyer
Listen to the interview with the Khosa family lawyer below:
