System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register
Unwanted SMS marketing spam irritates the you-know-what out of most sane people.
Now, the Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (Waspa) have – finally – implemented a system to block them.
In a nutshell:
-
Cellular users in South Africa can add or remove their mobile numbers from the “Do Not Call” (DNC) list by visiting dnc.org.za.
-
In addition to the website, you can access the “Waspa Do Not Contact database” via USSD by dialling 12069269# or by sending “BLOCK” to the shortcode 40662.
-
USSD access is charged at 20c per 20 seconds and messages to short code 40662 are billed at standard subscriber bundle SMS rates or, alternatively, up to 50c per message (free SMSs don’t apply).
-
The DNC list block marketing SMSes only, not subscription- or notification services.
-
The service can’t block messages by firms that aren’t Waspa members – this includes many firms outside of South Africa.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable) to explain how Waspa is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS marketing spam.
The number of scam-calls we’re getting is mind-blowing! That’s why something like True Caller is so useful…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
A Wasp is a company that provides services like bulk-SMS, MMS, USSD… one-time PINs… it’s such a big part of our lives, we don’t realise…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
This move is nicely timed…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
