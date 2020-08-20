NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict
In July the Competition Commission found Dis-Chem guilty of contravening the Competition Act by selling surgical face masks at excessive prices during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dis-Chem was ordered to pay a penalty of R1.2 million.
The retail chain has appealed the ruling saying the price hikes were due to a global mask shortage during February.
NPOs Open Secrets and the Health Justice Initiative are bringing arguments to counter this appeal in court.
They have been given permission to enter the case and
Fatima Hassan, head of the Health Justice Initiative, talks to Lester Kiewit.
We want to go to the court to make arguments to convince them that in the middle of a pandemic, gouging and anti-competitive behaviour, whether you are a dominant firm or not, is unethical and inappropriate.Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
She says the Constitution needs to protect the most vulnerable in society.
At this stage, the NPOs have received permission to enter the case and make legal arguments.
If we are allowed to give evidence, which has not yet been granted, our independent experts will argue that this constitutes an economic crime.Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
Both Open Secrets and the Health Justice Initiative will continue to root out these practices and are scrutinsing companies in both the public and private sectors.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.Read More
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make'
"Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies
Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts.Read More
Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app
Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office.Read More
Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?
Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor.Read More
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey
57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.Read More
Hospital of Hope doctor: It was inspiring the way staff worked with patients
Staff from the hospital of Hope at the CTICC reflect on some of the experiences from their time at the Covid-19 field hospital.Read More
Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break
Under level 2 regulations hotels and guest houses are allowed to reopen their doors to guests, as Zain Johnson finds out...Read More
Goodbye to the tobacco ban that cost 'billions and billions ' in lost revenue
Tobacco sales resumed after several months on Tuesday, Aubrey Masango asks how much revenue has been lost as a result of the ban..Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem
On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces.Read More