NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict





In July the Competition Commission found Dis-Chem guilty of contravening the Competition Act by selling surgical face masks at excessive prices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dis-Chem was ordered to pay a penalty of R1.2 million.

The retail chain has appealed the ruling saying the price hikes were due to a global mask shortage during February.

NPOs Open Secrets and the Health Justice Initiative are bringing arguments to counter this appeal in court.

They have been given permission to enter the case and

Fatima Hassan, head of the Health Justice Initiative, talks to Lester Kiewit.

We want to go to the court to make arguments to convince them that in the middle of a pandemic, gouging and anti-competitive behaviour, whether you are a dominant firm or not, is unethical and inappropriate. Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative

She says the Constitution needs to protect the most vulnerable in society.

At this stage, the NPOs have received permission to enter the case and make legal arguments.

If we are allowed to give evidence, which has not yet been granted, our independent experts will argue that this constitutes an economic crime. Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative

Both Open Secrets and the Health Justice Initiative will continue to root out these practices and are scrutinsing companies in both the public and private sectors.

Listen to the interview below: