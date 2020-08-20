Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward

Ndifuna Ukwazi objects to City's proposed lease renewal of Mowbray Golf Club

20 August 2020 3:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Golf Club
Ndifuna Ukwazi
affordable housing
David Mowbray Golf Club
King David Mowbray Golf Club
City of Cape Town
lease
Kind David Mowbray Golf Course

Advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi has launched a petition against the City of Cape Town's plans to renew the lease of the King David Mowbray Golf Club.

It's reported that the City plans to lease the prime public land to the club for another 10 years at roughly R1,000 a month.

Ndifuna Ukwazi has slammed the City's plans to lease out prime land amid a housing crisis in Cape Town and an unprecedented rise in homelessness due to Covid-19.

This is the municipality's latest controversial lease renewal application.

RELATED: Rondebosch Golf Club not suitable for housing, says City of Cape Town

Earlier this year, housing activists objected to the City renewing the lease of the Rondebosch Golf Club, the land next door to the King David Mowbray Golf Course.

The City has not yet made a decision on the future of the Rondebosch Golf Club. It's understood that the current lease expires on 1 December 2020.

RELATED: City's arguments for leasing prime Rondebosch land to golf club are 'pathetic'

Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Mandisa Shandu argues that the City's plans to lease prime land to a golf clubs shows a failure of the municipality to reimagine access in Cape Town.

She claims that the municipality's current approach to land matters "entrenches the status quo".

Shandu says the City needs to urgently address urban inequality and the enduring legacy of spatial apartheid in Cape Town.

The parcel of land across the road from the Rondebsoch golf course, being the King David Mowbray golf course site, is up for renewal and really raises very similar issues.

Mandisa Shandu, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

It's really telling of an inability to reimagine accessing the city in a different way and using land as a central to access the city.

Mandisa Shandu, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

In January, we argued that the large piece of land should at Rondebosch, together with other parcels of land, be used for low-income housing through mixed-income developments.

Mandisa Shandu, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

These parcels of land are leased out by the municipality at nominal amounts, some of which have their origins in colonial and apartheid-era planning.

Mandisa Shandu, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


