Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product





The Swiss town of Olten is covered in chocolate powder after a ventilation glitch at the Lindt factory “snowed” fine particles of its glorious product on it.

It finally happened guys!! 2020 screwed up just enough that it finally did something right.



Chocolate snow falls on Swiss town after ventilation defect at Lindt factory | The Independent https://t.co/wVvr46nn0C — Rori Picker Neiss (@roripn) August 18, 2020

The ventilation system has been repaired, and the company says the particles are “completely harmless” to people (Tim Noakes would disagree) and the environment.

Zain Johnson (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories on social media.

It’s very funny in 2020 when everything is just so awful. Barbara Friedman

The ventilation system malfunctioned… spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over the town… causing a lot of amusement on social media, as you can imagine. Barbara Friedman

Listen to the interview in the audio below.