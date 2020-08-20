The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons?
It's estimated that approximately 1.5 million South Africans took advantage of the so-called payment holidays offered by certain lenders over the past few months.
But while such agreements give borrowers a certain amount of financial breathing space, are payment holidays really to your benefit?
Benay Sager from Debtbusters says it's important to remember, they're a temporary solution and the money still needs to be paid back.
We want consumers to understand that this debt is not written off.Benay Sager, CEO - Debtbusters
We estimated that the average amount per consumer that would need to be paid back is R12 900.Benay Sager, CEO - Debtbusters
Sager says that not only will the term of the loan be extended but the amount of debt increase because of accrued interest and administration costs.
The majority of the debt we're talking about here is money owed to the banks.Benay Sager, CEO - Debtbusters
Click below to listen to the full conversation:
