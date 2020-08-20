Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter’s bid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Today at 18:50
Explained: The Experian attack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus: "How to sell a business for R100m in 20 years".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons? Have you taken a payment holiday to help ease the pressure during the past few months? If so, you'll want to read this... 20 August 2020 4:26 PM
NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate. 20 August 2020 2:48 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
View all Local
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Politics
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
View all Business
Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expe... 20 August 2020 2:33 PM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
View all World
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September

20 August 2020 4:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Two Oceans Aquarium
aquarium

The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020.

Spokesperson Renée Leeuwner says the aquarium is excited to welcome back visitors after a long five months.

Online bookings and ticket purchases are encouraged, and contactless payment options will also be available at the aquarium’s ticket office.

Leeuwner says a maximum of 400 people will be allowed inside at a time. Cloth masks will be mandatory. No face shields allowed.

The aquarium staff and animals will once again welcome members, supporters, fans, and visitors daily between 9:30 am and 6 pm on weekdays, and from 9 am to 6 pm on weekends and public holidays.

People with membership at the aquarium will be able to get exclusive access for four days ahead of its reopening to the general public on Tuesday 1 September.

They'll have the place all to themselves on Friday 28 August, Saturday 29 August, Sunday 30 August, and Monday 31 August, Leeuwner tells CapeTalk.

She adds that all memberships that were active when the aquarium closed will be extended to make up for the time lost during the Covid-19 lockdown.

It's been a long five months!

Renee Leeuwner, Media and Communications Executive - Two Oceans Aquarium

Our staff are really looking forward to welcoming people.

Renee Leeuwner, Media and Communications Executive - Two Oceans Aquarium

When you want to visit the aquarium please buy our tickets online.

Renee Leeuwner, Media and Communications Executive - Two Oceans Aquarium

Visit the Two Oceans Aquarium website for more information.

Listen to the great news on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


20 August 2020 4:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Two Oceans Aquarium
aquarium

More from Local

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons?

20 August 2020 4:26 PM

Have you taken a payment holiday to help ease the pressure during the past few months? If so, you'll want to read this...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict

20 August 2020 2:48 PM

Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer

20 August 2020 1:33 PM

Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Identity Document

'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'

20 August 2020 12:55 PM

Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

img-9514jpg

Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany!

20 August 2020 10:16 AM

A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bus1jpg

R200k reward offered for info on Golden Arrow bus torching

20 August 2020 9:47 AM

Golden Arrow say they've been forced to spend in excess of R19m this year replacing buses damaged by criminals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pharmaceutical pharma drug 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make'

20 August 2020 9:40 AM

"Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ewn-steenbras-damjpg

Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1

20 August 2020 7:48 AM

The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit-cardjpg

Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points

19 August 2020 8:46 PM

We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyber-security-lockjpg

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

19 August 2020 6:33 PM

Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Bed bedding sheets sleep sleeping 123rflifestyle 123rf

Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone

20 August 2020 2:33 PM

The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spam sms marketing 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register

20 August 2020 2:26 PM

"Waspa" is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS junk. "The move is nicely timed," says Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

debt-managementjpeg

SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays

19 August 2020 8:16 PM

There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flower season A

[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals…

19 August 2020 10:57 AM

"It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-outlet-store-booze-spirits-brandy-whiskey-drinking-bottle-123rf

Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash

18 August 2020 7:21 PM

As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airbnb-logo-woman-searching-accommodation-options-travel-home-sharing-123rf

As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!

18 August 2020 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town aerial view stadium Lion's head 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

18 August 2020 11:36 AM

Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-gun-allen-pan-you-tbe-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem

18 August 2020 11:32 AM

On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it

18 August 2020 11:18 AM

South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home

18 August 2020 7:40 AM

You can still earn your Vitality points from home says Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register

Business Lifestyle

Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product

World

'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'

Business Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Eskom to ease power cuts to stage 1 for Friday

20 August 2020 5:56 PM

Nehawu: National strike is about protecting workers from COVID-19

20 August 2020 5:40 PM

Experian: No consumer credit info obtained after major data breach

20 August 2020 5:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA