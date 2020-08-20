Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September
Spokesperson Renée Leeuwner says the aquarium is excited to welcome back visitors after a long five months.
Online bookings and ticket purchases are encouraged, and contactless payment options will also be available at the aquarium’s ticket office.
Leeuwner says a maximum of 400 people will be allowed inside at a time. Cloth masks will be mandatory. No face shields allowed.
The wait is over! The Two Oceans Aquarium will finally be reopening to the public on Tuesday 1 September 2020! 🐟— Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) August 20, 2020
We look forward to welcoming you back to our underwater world - and we're sure that many of you share our excitement! 📢 Find out more: https://t.co/oUSEK5DYgy pic.twitter.com/jDGDGGDXC7
The aquarium staff and animals will once again welcome members, supporters, fans, and visitors daily between 9:30 am and 6 pm on weekdays, and from 9 am to 6 pm on weekends and public holidays.
People with membership at the aquarium will be able to get exclusive access for four days ahead of its reopening to the general public on Tuesday 1 September.
They'll have the place all to themselves on Friday 28 August, Saturday 29 August, Sunday 30 August, and Monday 31 August, Leeuwner tells CapeTalk.
She adds that all memberships that were active when the aquarium closed will be extended to make up for the time lost during the Covid-19 lockdown.
It's been a long five months!Renee Leeuwner, Media and Communications Executive - Two Oceans Aquarium
Our staff are really looking forward to welcoming people.Renee Leeuwner, Media and Communications Executive - Two Oceans Aquarium
When you want to visit the aquarium please buy our tickets online.Renee Leeuwner, Media and Communications Executive - Two Oceans Aquarium
Visit the Two Oceans Aquarium website for more information.
Listen to the great news on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
