Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September





Spokesperson Renée Leeuwner says the aquarium is excited to welcome back visitors after a long five months.

Online bookings and ticket purchases are encouraged, and contactless payment options will also be available at the aquarium’s ticket office.

Leeuwner says a maximum of 400 people will be allowed inside at a time. Cloth masks will be mandatory. No face shields allowed.

The aquarium staff and animals will once again welcome members, supporters, fans, and visitors daily between 9:30 am and 6 pm on weekdays, and from 9 am to 6 pm on weekends and public holidays.

People with membership at the aquarium will be able to get exclusive access for four days ahead of its reopening to the general public on Tuesday 1 September.

They'll have the place all to themselves on Friday 28 August, Saturday 29 August, Sunday 30 August, and Monday 31 August, Leeuwner tells CapeTalk.

She adds that all memberships that were active when the aquarium closed will be extended to make up for the time lost during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Visit the Two Oceans Aquarium website for more information.

